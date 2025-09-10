The Mommyheads Share Video For Title Track To New Album 'No Quietus'

(BHM) The Mommyheads will release their 17th album, No Quietus, on Friday, November 7, 2025. The title, Latin for "No Death," sets the stage for a record that doesn't lean on cliche character narratives or overblown rock operatics, yet carries a unifying theme that pulses through every rhythm and strum. Death is the unlikely protagonist of this sonic journey-though the music is far more inviting than one might expect. At its heart, No Quietus shows how deceptively simple songs can be both captivating and endlessly listenable: subtly mind-bending, yet irresistibly hummable in true Mommyheads fashion. The first single from the album is its title track, "No Quietus." An official music video created by band frontman Adam Elk is streaming now.

"The video for 'No Quietus' captures the core message of the new album: the fear of losing the most important person in your life, and the relentless role of time in that struggle," says Elk. "Clocks appear in nearly every scene, underscoring the helplessness we feel when a loved one's life hangs in the balance. Each fleeting minute becomes both a torment and a reminder of how desperately we search for control - and for solace - in the face of something that feels so unstoppable."

"Triumph and Crash" barrels in like an epic funeral march, reflecting on the empire's collapse through the eyes of a fly. In "Black Veins," the frailty of the narrator comes into sharp relief: "Take these black veins and turn them blue, I gave all my oxygen to you" - a piercing observation of the co-dependency woven into love. The title track marks a turning point, as the protagonist faces the possible loss of the most important person in his life. "I'm Your Apocalypse" finds the band at their most rebellious, layering jagged synths over a propulsive 7/8 groove. "Always Reaching" contrasts philosophical lyrics with danceable energy, perfectly balanced within its 4:40 runtime. Side one closes on a lush, late-'70s Bee Gees-inspired groove, inviting us to imagine how religion fits into this sweeping story.

Side two deepens the meditation with songs like "Finally Free," "Strong," and "It's Only Life." Here, the band confronts the universal struggle with mortality, offering a musical document that examines death from many angles- society, loved ones, ego, relationships, faith, and personal identity. Much like a prizefighter probing for weakness, No Quietus explores each facet with precision and compassion.

The result is a vibrant, genre-blending collage that feels both timeless and urgent. Paradoxically, this record about death may be the Mommyheads' most hopeful work yet. In their long and fruitful career, they've never made an album about life's end feel so alive.

