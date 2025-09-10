Wolf Alice Recruit Lucy Boynton For 'Just Two Girls' Video

(HRPR) Wolf Alice have shared the official music video for their latest single 'Just Two Girls.' The video, directed by Colin Solal Cardo and choreographed by Ryan Heffington (also responsible for 'Bloom Baby Bloom'), stars actor Lucy Boynton (Bohemian Rhapsody, The Politician) and finds the two girls catching up over some drinks in a bar before causing some gentle mayhem throughout the restaurant in the name of frivolity. A snapshot into the connection between two friends without a care in the world, enjoying each other's company and hoping others come along for the ride.
A love letter penned for female friendships, it's a song celebrating the power of connection and unadulterated adoration for your best friend, your soul mate, your wife for life. To the ones who get you, know you, understand your hang ups, passions and inner thoughts - sometimes even before you do. The ones who can help you navigate life and make some sense of the world, one date at a time.
Ellie explains: "I was inspired by going for dinner with my friends - a couple of friends, at different times, just one-on-one. I noticed how much I was saying Oh my god yeah you're so right! And I thought it was so nice to see how validating these conversations with my girlfriends are, how much I'm learning in these chats. I think I've been trying to figure out a lot of things, like getting older. I feel it's really been a strange time of thinking about appearance. And these are things you hash out with your girlfriends and suddenly you don't feel so sh*t about them again. I just felt like there deserved to be a song about that."
Following a packed summer of historical festival slots at Primavera Sound, Radio 1's Big Weekend and Glastonbury, the band will celebrate The Clearing with a sold-out tour across North America, which starts on September 10 in Atlanta, GA
