A Perfect Circle's 'Mer de Noms' Special Limited-Editions Coming

(UMe) A Perfect Circle's Mer de Noms, the landmark debut album from the Maynard James Keenan and Billy Howerdel founded band, is celebrated with two special limited-edition releases: a mesmerizing 2LP zoetrope vinyl edition and an audiophile One-Step pressing as part of the Definitive Sound Series (DSS). Both releases commemorate the album's 25th anniversary by showcasing its striking visuals and its groundbreaking sound in never-before-heard clarity.

Upon its release in May 2000, Mer de Noms made history as the highest-charting debut album from a rock band ever, entering the Billboard Top 200 at #4. The album quickly established A Perfect Circle as one of the most compelling new bands of the era, propelled by the enduring classics including "Judith," "3 Libras," and "Rose."

The new 2LP zoetrope edition brings the record to life with four distinct animations - one on each side of the vinyl. The visuals include the album's distinctive glyphs, images from the band's original photo session featuring the line-up of Keenan, Howerdel, Josh Freese, Paz Lenchantin, and Troy Van Leeuwen, clips from the David Fincher-directed "Judith" video, and a hypnotizing display of the band's iconic logo.

Mer de Noms also receives a special One-Step pressing as part of the Definitive Sound Series (DSS). Pressed at RTI and mastered by Levi Seltz (Metallica, Green Day) from 96kHz/24bit source files transferred from analog flat masters, this edition faithfully preserves the raw power and nuance of the recordings with exceptional depth and detail. Strictly limited to 3,000 hand-numbered copies, the One-Step process ensures the truest possible representation of Mer de Noms, offering an audiophile-grade experience that captures every subtlety of the platinum album.

In a recent Revolver cover story, Keenan described the recording process as deeply personal: "It seemed really emotional. There were a lot of elements that I responded to - where I could explore shadow aspects of myself." Howerdel recalled "getting goosebumps" the first time he heard Keenan's voice on the tracks they'd been working on in their shared North Hollywood rental.

Pre-orders are now available for both Virgin Records/Ume releases: the zoetrope vinyl edition, slated for release on Sept. 25 (https://APerfectCircle.lnk.to/MerDeNomsZoetrope), and the One-Step DSS audiophile edition, out Oct. 10 (https://shop.capitolmusic.com/products/mer-de-noms-definitive-sound-series-25th-anniversary-audiophile-edition-2lp).

A Perfect Circle performs at Louder Than Life on Sept. 20 and Aftershock on Oct. 2.

Related Stories

Puscifer, Primus & A Perfect Circle Return for Spring 2025 Tour

Puscifer, A Perfect Circle, and Primus Expand Sessanta Tour

A Perfect Circle's Billy Howerdel Shares New Song 'Selfish Hearts'

A Perfect Circle's Billy Howerdel Shares A Beautiful Mistake

News > A Perfect Circle