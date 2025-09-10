Alex Orange Drink Plans To Release 4 Albums This Year

(Orienteer) New York City DIY champion Alex Orange Drink, known best to some as the lead singer of The So So Glos, announces the release of four new forthcoming solo albums to be released over the remainder of 2025.

Each of the new albums, along with his May album Victory Lap (#23) were written and recorded while he was battling a cancer diagnosis and undergoing chemotherapy. Together, his five 2025 full-length albums represent the five stages of loss - a concept based on the Kubler-Ross model, a grief management system originally designed for patients facing terminal illness. Victory Lap (#23) represents denial, Future 86 (due October 3rd) represents the bargaining stage of grief, Good Old Days (due October 24th) represents depression, A Plastic Bag (due November 21st) represents anger, and Even Cowboys Get The Cancer (due December 12th) represents acceptance. Each album explores these themes through a different genre - Future 86 is power pop, Good Old Days is "anti folk", A Plastic Bag is punk/hardcore and Even Cowboys Get The Cancer is country.

All upcoming albums will be released via Million Stars Records, the label founded by Bright Eyes' Conor Oberst. It's a fitting home for Alex Orange Drink considering the hand he lent to co-writing a number of songs on Bright Eyes' most recent album Five Dice, All Threes as well as the upcoming Bright Eyes Kids Table EP (due September 26th).

In conjunction with the album announcements, Alex Orange Drink releases lead single "O.D. (3am)," his first new music since the May release of his LP Victory Lap #23. Speaking on the forthcoming albums' significance, Alex shares:

"Each record embodies a different stage in response to the nightmarish health crisis I faced. Over 35 days of radiation & chemotherapy, I was lucky enough to find myself in the studio after most treatments. Keeping a creative practice took my mind away from mental anguish. Music once again saved my life. Sonically, these next releases each focus on a different genre, varying drastically in tone and theme. I was recording in full-on survival mode and it is evident in these albums."

Future 86 is a decidedly power pop album filled with high-octane, quick-witted & feverishly animated tracks. Alex describes this installment as "songs to survive by" - fast, hard & with a healthy dose of mania. Echoes of The Kinks, The Ramones & Elvis Costello crack through the lens of Alex's situational songwriting. Keenly aware of mortality, possibly medicated, and brash to the core. Alex Orange Drink's most Rock 'n' Roll album to date proclaims, "It's only Rock 'n' Roll" - but is it?

