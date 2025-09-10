Bad Omens Return With New Track 'Impose'

(PAA) Bad Omens are back with "Impose", a single that proves the band continues to push the boundaries of modern rock. Known for fusing industrial textures, electronic flourishes, and unrelenting emotion, the band takes their signature intensity in bold new directions with this release.

"Impose" opens with delicate piano lines and atmospheric, industrial-inspired electronic flourishes, anchored by hypnotic percussion that drives the song forward. The layered instrumentation creates a haunting soundscape, allowing Noah Sebastian's piercing, emotional vocals to cut through with striking impact. The single is accompanied by an indie film-inspired video that captures the emotional intensity of the track. Directed by Sebastian and Nico, the visual follows a disorienting romantic all-nighter after a chance encounter at a nightclub. Rather than a love story, it captures a woman stuck in a cycle of fast living, with the man merely a bystander to her unraveling.

The two-track cements the band's return, following their highly anticipated single, "Specter", which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot Hard Rock Songs chart, and topping the Rock, Hard Rock, and Alternative Digital Song Sales charts respectively. The cinematic, atmospheric track has amassed over 24 million global streams and is making a big impact at radio where, currently standing at #11 on the Active Rock and #22 on the Alternative radio charts. Each new release demonstrates the band's ability to expand their sonic palette while remaining unmistakably themselves - an ascension fueled by a fiercely dedicated global fanbase.

Bad Omens' momentum isn't just in the studio. Their live shows have become unmissable events, blending theatricality and raw energy into each performance. This fall, the band embarks on their Do You Feel Love European headline tour, launching in Dublin on November 21st and taking over arenas across the continent. In the U.S., they will cap the year with sub-headline sets at Louder Than Life and Aftershock, fans should keep an eye out for more dates to come.

TOUR DATES:

Sept 20 - Louder Than Life - Louisville, KY

Oct 4 - Aftershock - Sacramento, CA

Nov 21 - Dublin, Ireland

Nov 23 - Glasgow, United Kingdom

Nov 26 - London, United Kingdom

Nov 28 - Manchester, United Kingdom

Nov 29 - Nottingham, United Kingdom

Dec 1 - Bruxelles, Belgium

Dec 2 - Paris, France

Dec 4 - Dubendorf, Switzerland

Dec 5 - Nuremberg, Germany

Dec 6 - Berlin, Germany

Dec 9 - Hamburg, Germany

Dec 10 - Oberhausen, Germany

Dec 12 - Amsterdam, Netherlands

