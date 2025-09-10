Caylee Hammack Unplugging For Bed Of Roses Acoustic Tour

(The GreenRoom) Caylee Hammack announced today she will be stripping it down and taking her new album on the road for a special five-show solo acoustic stint this fall. The Bed Of Roses Acoustic Tour will kick off at Carol's Pub in Chicago, IL on 11/13 with PEOPLE praising "on stage, Hammack is all kinetic energy and vocal power." Tickets for the run go on sale this Friday, 9/12 at 10:00am local time.
Praised by Billboard as she "has consistently displayed a depth of creativity and unshackled musical exploration that is rare in Music Row circles," Hammack has had a benchmark year, releasing her sophomore album BED OF ROSES and its companion romance novel to huge acclaim.
Among much critical praise, Rolling Stone included BED OF ROSES in their all-genre "BEST ALBUMS OF THE YEAR SO FAR" list, heralding it as Hammack's "finest work yet, one that displays her command of stomping rockers and hushed lullabies alike."
Hammack also toured internationally this year playing the iconic Royal Albert Hall in London, undertaking headlining shows in Amsterdam and Cologne, and snagging opening slots for Eric Church and Scotty McCreery in Europe. In addition to her own shows this fall, Hammack will also continue as direct support on Kip Moore's "Solitary Tracks World Tour."
BED OF ROSES ACOUSTIC TOUR DATES:
11/13 Chicago, IL - Carol's Pub
11/14 Davenport, IA - The Raccoon Motel
11/20 Decatur, GA - Eddie's Attic
11/21 Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle
11/22 Chattanooga, TN - Songbirds
Additional 2025 Dates:
9/11 Washington, DC - The Bullpen*
9/18 Deerfield, MA - Tree House Brewing*
12/4 Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's*
12/5 Cleveland, OH - House of Blues*
12/6 McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre*
*Kip Moore's Solitary Tracks Tour
