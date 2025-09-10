Coheed And Cambria Announce 'The New Entities Edition' Of New Album 'The Father of Make Believe'

(PMPR) There is never a dull moment in the Coheed and Cambria world. The progressive rock band announce they are releasing the deluxe version of their latest album The Father of Make Believe titled The New Entities Edition, which comes with four new songs and introduces four new characters or "Entities" to Coheed and Cambria's Vaxis / The Amory Wars saga, and will arrive on October 3rd. The first song, or Entity, 'Key Entity Extraction VII: Yuko the Trivial,' arrives today alongside a lyric video.

In tandem with the announcement, Coheed and Cambria has put up a limited amount of vinyl of The Father of Make Believe including the four new tracks with two new colour options, Quintillian Blue and Purple Optic Distortion. Each option comes in pressings of 1500. A standard and retail exclusive version is also available while supplies last.

In preparation for the 20 year anniversary of their landmark album, Good Apollo, I'm Burning Star IV, Vol. I: From Fear Through the Eyes of Madness, Coheed and Cambria and the Grammy Museum have joined together for a very special evening including an acoustic performance, a Q&A and discussion MC'd by famed MTV personality and radio DJ Matt Pinfield. The event will celebrate and discuss the aforementioned album and everything leading up to their latest release, The Father of Make Believe, out now. The special evening will take place in the scenic views of the Grammy Museum's downtown Los Angeles rooftop on September 23rd.

