Delaney Bailey Issues Challenge To 'Wake Up' With New Single

(BHM) Chicago songwriter Delaney Bailey is excited to share her latest single, "Wake Up," an electronically tinged ballad about changing your ways and waking up from the rut you're stuck in, available now via AWAL.

Crawling with tension and atmospheric production from tinges of auto-tune, today's release showcases her growing prowess as a performer and storyteller, capturing the depths of emotional lows among sonic highs. Synths trickle in around caressing vocals as Bailey pleads with herself to make a change.

"'Wake Up' is a song I wrote about realizing no one is coming to save you," Delaney Bailey explains. "I've dealt with depression and anxiety for most of my life, and living on my own for the first time has highlighted the areas of myself that I now know need a lot of work. I've come to realize no one is going to change the voice in your head except for yourself. No amount of encouragement from others will change your brain chemistry. I tend to let myself sit in bouts of depression for much longer than I should, and 'Wake Up' is essentially an affirmation that I can and will get myself out of that hole."

Earlier this summer, Bailey shared "Lion" with a stunning official music video, capturing the cinematic and immersive world in which her music inhabits. A pulsating yet slinky track that reflects growth from helplessness, the video sees Bailey fully in her power, protected by newfound independence and a hefty sword. Empowering and melodically sticky, "Lion" was the first preview of what's to come from the sound-sculpting artist.

In November, Delaney Bailey will embark on her first headlining tour across the Midwest. Making stops in cities like Chicago, IL, and Minneapolis, MN, the tour will see Bailey bringing this year's releases to the stage for the first time.

