Elliott Skinner Celebrates New Ninja Tune Deal With 'Recalling' Single

(Ninja Tune) Elliott Skinner is a thoughtful creator with an ethereal approach to folk and soul music. His compositions are a beautiful example of what comes from the lineage of powerful and intentional Black expression. Today - ahead of his 6th November performance at Pitchfork London, supporting Saul Williams and Carlos Ni-o - the singer, songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist announces his global signing to Ninja Tune and shares his first single, "RECALLING" - a song about the dedicated pursuit of eradicating delusion.

"'RECALLING' is about not holding yourself to a version of your life that isn't meant for you," notes Elliott. "It's about the pursuit of a better reality. So often we believe and live by the constructs in our societies that help us feel comfortable, but vulnerability isn't comfortable. It takes work to dig into the realities that hide behind fantasy, to dig into ourselves." - Elliott Skinner

Skinner adds, "Music has always been a force for all of us to connect to each other - to try and understand each other. It's been a force for me to learn myself. I wrote the words to 'RECALLING' in 2018 and have performed it in many forms, always asking the audience to sing 'I don't want another fantasy' with me. I ask for them to sing it like they mean it. This chant is an excavator. I hope wherever people sing this, they choose to dig."

The Texas-raised, Denmark-based musician's sound is both intimate and layered, marked by a deep focus on storytelling and the continuing of the Black Radical Tradition. Before moving to Denmark, Skinner spent a decade in New York City learning what community, practice, and art mean to him. Through a dedication to creating music that is an influential force for people to understand other people, Skinner aims for a freeing of the mind, digging into everything that love sits under, and a breakdown of the constructs that divide us.

Skinner has garnered recognition and worked alongside acclaimed artists including Chance the Rapper, Eryn Allen Kane, Leon Bridges, Samora Pinderhughes, Nai Palm (Hiatus Kaiyote), Amos Lee, Jon Batiste, Pusha T, and more. Look for more from Elliott Skinner in the coming months including news of his debut solo album, due in 2026.

