Jordan Ward Shares 'Juicy' New Video

(ICLG) Rising St. Louis-born singer, songwriter, Jordan Ward, makes his highly anticipated return with the release of his new single "JUICY", arriving alongside an official music video. The track marks Ward's first release of the year and is available now. His new single reintroduces the very sound and energy that have made him one of the most exciting new voices in music.

In 2023, Ward released his debut album, FORWARD, which solidified his title as one of the most exciting breakthrough acts of year. With influences ranging from old-school funk, alternative rock and hip-hop, FORWARD saw Jordan Ward elevate and expand the R&B genre and all its potential. Album highlights included the Joony collaboration "IDC," hailed as an "utterly relatable funky anthem," the Complex-approved "CHERIMOYA," and the funk-laced earworm "FAMJAM4000," named one of Rolling Stone's "Songs You Need to Know." The 14-track album was executive produced by Lido, whose credits include collaborations with Ariana Grande, Mariah Carey, Chance the Rapper, Ella Mai, Halsey, Smino and more.

Ward's new release follows a standout year in which he was nominated for Outstanding New Artist at the 55th NAACP Image Awards and hit stages across the globe, from touring Europe to supporting JID and Smino on their Luv Is 4Ever Tour.

Known for his soulful storytelling and genre-blurring style, Ward has steadily carved out his own lane in the industry - hailed as an artist who is evolving in real time. Now, with "JUICY", Ward continues to push his artistry forward - setting the tone for his next chapter while cementing his status as an artist to watch in 2025.

Related Stories

Jordan Ward And Joony Deliver 'Jealousy' Video

Jordan Ward Release 'ZOOMIES' Video

Jordan Ward Streams moreward(FORWARD) Deluxe Album

Jordan Ward And 6LACK Team Up On New Single 'MUSTARD'

News > Jordan Ward