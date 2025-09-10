.

Kill The Fall Give Pearl Jam's 'Footsteps' A Punk Makeover

(FTW) Punk music stalwarts Kill The Fall, fronted by Raymon Terry, continue their genre-defying journey with a fresh take on Pearl Jam's iconic track, "Footsteps." The highly anticipated cover is out now.

Raymon Terry has cemented his reputation as a dynamic force within the punk scene, first making waves in Cleveland in 1998 with his band Allergic To Whores (a critique of capitalism, not misogyny). Touring nationally and performing alongside acts like Against Me, AFI, My Chemical Romance, and gracing the Warped Tour stage, Raymon's early career set a high bar for authenticity and raw energy.

Kill The Fall was born in 2005, carrying Raymon's punk ethos forward. With releases including the "Immortality Through Ashes" EP (2005), "Waiting Process" (2008), and "Exsanguination Under The Sun" (2018), the band-featuring Dustin Hamilton (drums) and Chris Wheeler (bass)-continues to evolve while remaining true to their roots. They have shared stages with Planes Mistaken for Stars, Hot Water Music, Rise Against, and more, leaving an indelible stamp on every performance.

The decision to cover "Footsteps" pays homage to Pearl Jam's influence and showcases Kill The Fall's signature intensity and unique perspective. "We wanted to honor the legacy of a track that meant so much to us, while channeling the grit that defines Kill The Fall," says Terry.

Aside from his musical pursuits, Raymon Terry is also a Jiu Jitsu Brown Belt under Dante Leon, reflecting his commitment to a holistic, growth-oriented approach to both life and art.

Kill The Fall's new single, "Footsteps," is available on all major streaming platforms. Punk fans and Pearl Jam devotees alike won't want to miss this powerful reinterpretation.

