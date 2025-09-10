Luke Bryan Duets Classic 'Everything That Glitters (Is Not Gold)' With The Late Dan Seals

(117) Country music super-star Luke Bryan duets with the late Dan Seals on classic song, "Everything That Glitters (Is Not Gold)", which will be released this Friday, September 12th.
The late singer-songwriter Dan Seals occupied a unique spot in music history, perhaps complicating how to properly tell his story. The Texas-native rose to fame with a series of pop rock hits as one half of the duo England Dan & John Ford Coley before settling in Nashville for a successful solo career yielding an astonishing nine consecutive and 11 total number one hits on the country music charts. He was one of the most successful artists to cross-over to country music, and that can likely be attributed to his ability to tell rural American stories through his songwriting while making them palatable to a wider audience.
On Friday, a new duets project from record label Melody Place will launch with country superstar Luke Bryan joining Seals on his 1986 chart-topper "Everything That Glitters (Is Not Gold)," co-written by Seals and Bob McDill. The song, produced by Seals' longtime producer Kyle Lehning will pay homage to one of country music's truest voices, 16 years after his untimely passing. Pre-save the track here.
"When I think of all time iconic songs, this one definitely comes top of mind," Luke Bryan said. "Dan was an artist I had on repeat and actually still do. I sang this song when I was back in Georgia and now to be here and paired with him on this new release is just unbelievable."
