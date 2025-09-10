Mayday Parade Preview 'Sad' Album With 'One Day At A Time'

(The Syndicate) Mayday Parade continue their 20th anniversary celebration with today's release of "One Day At A Time," a bittersweet track from Sad - the second installment of their three-part album project, arriving October 3rd.
Reflective and steeped in nostalgia, the song embraces life's highs and lows while acknowledging the inevitable changes of growing older. Guitarist Brooks Betts describes it as "A song about growing through life and getting better as you go. Correcting the past mistakes and understanding that life changes and evolves. It's self reflection and knowing that no one is perfect."
"One Day At A Time" follows debut single "Under My Sweater," an old-school emo anthem that proudly wears its inspirations on its sleeve, nodding to the sounds of early 2000s pop punk. Both tracks will appear on SAD, which once again reunites the band with longtime collaborators Zack Odom and Kenneth Mount, and showcases Mayday Parade leaning into atmosphere and introspection while retaining the soaring melodies, sharp hooks, and emotional honesty that have defined their career.
Mayday Parade Announce 'Sad' Album With 'Under My Sweater' Video
Mayday Parade Announce Fall Tour With All Time Low
Hear Mayday Parade's 'Towards You'
Mayday Parade Plot North American 20-Year Anniversary Tour
Twisted Sister Reuniting For 50th Anniversary- Robbie Krieger To Be Joined By All-Star Lineup At A 60th Anniversary Doors Celebration- Wolfgang Van Halen- more
Luke Bryan Duets Classic 'Everything That Glitters (Is Not Gold) With The Late Dan Seals- Ty Herndon Opens Up For His New Memoir 'What Mattered Most'- more
The Chainsmokers Crash Mafiathon With Surprise Shower Rave- Hilary Duff Ink Major Deal For Return To Music- Charlie Puth Presents Whatever's Clever Residency- more
Caught In The Act: The Who And Joe Bonamassa Rock Chicago
Warren Haynes - The Whisper Sessions
Caught In The Act: Oasis and Cage the Elephant Rock Soldier Field
Live: Close Enemies and Winger Rock Chicagoland
Road Trip: Autumn Fun Awaits in Clarksville, Tennessee
Twisted Sister Reuniting For 50th Anniversary
Wolfgang Van Halen Shares 'Really Wanna' Video
Robbie Krieger To Be Joined By All-Star Lineup At A 60th Anniversary Doors Celebration
Tortoise Announce First New Album In Almost A Decade 'Touch'
We Came As Romans and Currents Share Reimagined Version Of 'Bad Luck'
A Perfect Circle's 'Mer de Noms' Special Limited-Editions Coming
Parcels Stream New Single 'Sorry'
Mayday Parade Preview 'Sad' Album With 'One Day At A Time'