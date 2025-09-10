Mayday Parade Preview 'Sad' Album With 'One Day At A Time'

(The Syndicate) Mayday Parade continue their 20th anniversary celebration with today's release of "One Day At A Time," a bittersweet track from Sad - the second installment of their three-part album project, arriving October 3rd.

Reflective and steeped in nostalgia, the song embraces life's highs and lows while acknowledging the inevitable changes of growing older. Guitarist Brooks Betts describes it as "A song about growing through life and getting better as you go. Correcting the past mistakes and understanding that life changes and evolves. It's self reflection and knowing that no one is perfect."

"One Day At A Time" follows debut single "Under My Sweater," an old-school emo anthem that proudly wears its inspirations on its sleeve, nodding to the sounds of early 2000s pop punk. Both tracks will appear on SAD, which once again reunites the band with longtime collaborators Zack Odom and Kenneth Mount, and showcases Mayday Parade leaning into atmosphere and introspection while retaining the soaring melodies, sharp hooks, and emotional honesty that have defined their career.

