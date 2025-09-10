mclusky Launching North American Spring Tour

(Speakeasy) mclusky return to north america in spring 2026, bringing their explosive live performances to venues across the continent, with the dates marking the band's first outings on u.s./canadian soil since the release of their enchanting new album, the world is still here and so are we.

falco (andrew falkous) shares of the impending visit: "nostalgia - which is a powerful drug, it turns out - brought us back to your shores just a couple of years ago. some people got to remember what they were like when they were twenty - their hopes, their dreams, their fully operational knee joints. also, there were attendees who weren't there the first time out - i know, cos i can count. it was very lovely. the band - well, i, certainly - nostalgia'd all over the place too - it was difficult not to. it was fun (this is an understatement).

well, now we all get a chance to break free from nostalgia, to prove to ourselves that we're more than the cast of cocoon sporting telecasters. we (the band) get to play the old songs - the 'hits' as a much loved grandparent might have it - and the new ones too (well, probably five or six of them over the course of a set, that's the magic number for 'new'). you, hopefully, come along and watch, listen and interact as per the social contract of such events. what do you say? the support bands - which we can't tell you about yet - are great too. i promise to respond to heckles in a british accent which makes anything i say 23 percent funnier (i've checked this with nate silver). damien will dance and flex and repeat ad infinitum. jack will be the butt of all jokes (on stage, though not in private).

hope to see you there, unless you've got something better on - but i honestly can't imagine what that could be."

mclusky north american tour dates:

march 24 denver, co marquis theater

march 26 seattle, wa the crocodile

march 28 portland, or aladdin theater

march 30 san Francisco, ca the chapel

march 31 los angeles, ca the regent theater

april 2 austin, tx empire control room & garage

april 3 minneapolis, mn fine line

april 4 chicago, il metro

april 6 toronto, on mod club

april 10 philadelphia, pa underground arts

april 11 washington, dc black cat

international dates:

october 2 antwerp, be trix

october 4 brugge, be cactus

october 6 paris, fr le petit bain

october 7 orleans, fr l'astrolabe

october 8 lyon, fr le marche gare

october 9 winterthur, ch gaswerk

october 11 bologna, it covo club

october 12 milano, it arci bellezza

october 13 strasbourg, fr la grenze

october 17 newcastle, uk the cluny

october 18 glasgow, uk the classic grind

october 19 nottingham, uk the bodega

november 7 hannover, de cafe glocksee

november 8 wiesbaden, de kulturzentrum

november 9 berlin, de SO36

november 11 dresden, de beanpole

november 12 hamburg, de Molotov

november 13 koln, de gebäude 9

november 14 trier, de mergener hof

november 27 oxford, uk the bullingdon

november 28 brighton, uk chalk

december 19 cardiff, uk clwb lfor back

january 6 melbourne, au corner

january 9 adelaide, au lion arts factory

january 10 sydney, au factory theatre

january 11 brisbane, au crowbar

