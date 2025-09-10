mclusky Launching North American Spring Tour

(Speakeasy) mclusky return to north america in spring 2026, bringing their explosive live performances to venues across the continent, with the dates marking the band's first outings on u.s./canadian soil since the release of their enchanting new album, the world is still here and so are we.
falco (andrew falkous) shares of the impending visit: "nostalgia - which is a powerful drug, it turns out - brought us back to your shores just a couple of years ago. some people got to remember what they were like when they were twenty - their hopes, their dreams, their fully operational knee joints. also, there were attendees who weren't there the first time out - i know, cos i can count. it was very lovely. the band - well, i, certainly - nostalgia'd all over the place too - it was difficult not to. it was fun (this is an understatement).
well, now we all get a chance to break free from nostalgia, to prove to ourselves that we're more than the cast of cocoon sporting telecasters. we (the band) get to play the old songs - the 'hits' as a much loved grandparent might have it - and the new ones too (well, probably five or six of them over the course of a set, that's the magic number for 'new'). you, hopefully, come along and watch, listen and interact as per the social contract of such events. what do you say? the support bands - which we can't tell you about yet - are great too. i promise to respond to heckles in a british accent which makes anything i say 23 percent funnier (i've checked this with nate silver). damien will dance and flex and repeat ad infinitum. jack will be the butt of all jokes (on stage, though not in private).
hope to see you there, unless you've got something better on - but i honestly can't imagine what that could be."
mclusky north american tour dates:
march 24 denver, co marquis theater
march 26 seattle, wa the crocodile
march 28 portland, or aladdin theater
march 30 san Francisco, ca the chapel
march 31 los angeles, ca the regent theater
april 2 austin, tx empire control room & garage
april 3 minneapolis, mn fine line
april 4 chicago, il metro
april 6 toronto, on mod club
april 10 philadelphia, pa underground arts
april 11 washington, dc black cat
international dates:
october 2 antwerp, be trix
october 4 brugge, be cactus
october 6 paris, fr le petit bain
october 7 orleans, fr l'astrolabe
october 8 lyon, fr le marche gare
october 9 winterthur, ch gaswerk
october 11 bologna, it covo club
october 12 milano, it arci bellezza
october 13 strasbourg, fr la grenze
october 17 newcastle, uk the cluny
october 18 glasgow, uk the classic grind
october 19 nottingham, uk the bodega
november 7 hannover, de cafe glocksee
november 8 wiesbaden, de kulturzentrum
november 9 berlin, de SO36
november 11 dresden, de beanpole
november 12 hamburg, de Molotov
november 13 koln, de gebäude 9
november 14 trier, de mergener hof
november 27 oxford, uk the bullingdon
november 28 brighton, uk chalk
december 19 cardiff, uk clwb lfor back
january 6 melbourne, au corner
january 9 adelaide, au lion arts factory
january 10 sydney, au factory theatre
january 11 brisbane, au crowbar
Twisted Sister Reuniting For 50th Anniversary- Robbie Krieger To Be Joined By All-Star Lineup At A 60th Anniversary Doors Celebration- Wolfgang Van Halen- more
Luke Bryan Duets Classic 'Everything That Glitters (Is Not Gold) With The Late Dan Seals- Ty Herndon Opens Up For His New Memoir 'What Mattered Most'- more
The Chainsmokers Crash Mafiathon With Surprise Shower Rave- Hilary Duff Ink Major Deal For Return To Music- Charlie Puth Presents Whatever's Clever Residency- more
Caught In The Act: The Who And Joe Bonamassa Rock Chicago
Warren Haynes - The Whisper Sessions
Caught In The Act: Oasis and Cage the Elephant Rock Soldier Field
Live: Close Enemies and Winger Rock Chicagoland
Road Trip: Autumn Fun Awaits in Clarksville, Tennessee
Twisted Sister Reuniting For 50th Anniversary
Wolfgang Van Halen Shares 'Really Wanna' Video
Robbie Krieger To Be Joined By All-Star Lineup At A 60th Anniversary Doors Celebration
Tortoise Announce First New Album In Almost A Decade 'Touch'
We Came As Romans and Currents Share Reimagined Version Of 'Bad Luck'
A Perfect Circle's 'Mer de Noms' Special Limited-Editions Coming
Parcels Stream New Single 'Sorry'
Mayday Parade Preview 'Sad' Album With 'One Day At A Time'