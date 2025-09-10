Militarie Gun Share 'Throw Me Away' Video

(PMPR) Following the announcement of their new album God Save The Gun due 17th October via Loma Vista Recordings, Militarie Gun share new single "Throw Me Away", a melodic anthem which showcases vocalist and primary songwriter Ian Shelton's distinct talent for mixing hyper-energetic songwriting with heavy lyrical content in a way that hits that much harder.

We hear Shelton on the precipice of downfall with "B A D I D E A" and with "Throw Me Away", we dive with him into the valleys of self-doubt. Additionally, "Throw Me Away" arrives with a performance video directed by Shelton. God Save The Gun will also include the aforementioned single "B A D I D E A", which arrived with a video directed by Shelton and aired on Apple Music's New Music Daily Radio with Zane Lowe.

Speaking about the meaning behind the new single, Shelon shares, "'Throw Me Away' is about the feeling of only being valued when you're visible or useful and the desperate need to hold onto that. What someone loves about you one day might be cited as a reason they hate you now. It's the desire for external validation and also the deep resentment of it."

Related Stories

Militarie Gun Share 'B A D I D E A' Video To Announce New Album

Militarie Gun & Dazy Team Up For 'Tall People Don't Live Long'

Knocked Loose Announce North American Headline Tour

Militarie Gun Share 'Thought You Were Waving' Video

News > Militarie Gun