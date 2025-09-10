Parcels Stream New Single 'Sorry'

(The Oriel Company) Parcels have released the fifth single, titled "Sorry" from their upcoming studio album, LOVED, set for release on September 12th via Because Music.

"Sorry" gives listeners one final taste of LOVED before its Friday release. Of the song, the band says, "Sorry began in Berlin and also went through many different studios and recording processes. It has some Rihanna inspiration, Te Amo, and the nylon guitars felt right to throw it into another world. Again, I wanted the lyrics to be a bit ambiguous. On one hand it's an earnest apology, it hurts to be loved and that's hard. It's an apology to a specific person but also to everyone in general. Extending a hand. At the same time it feels insincere in some moments, a little sarcastic. It has a colder side to it I think."

LOVED promises to be an exuberant and euphoric collection of music, while also offering moments of reflection. The band describes it as an album of unity - with each other and with their listeners. The album follows their previous studio LPs, the critically acclaimed 2021 release Day/Night, and the band's breakthrough debut Parcels from 2018.

Of the record, Parcels say: "It's very internal for all of us, so personal and so deep, which is sometimes quite uncomfortable. But I guess that's what Parcels is - at least at the moment - all of us having that individual journey, then trying to make a space so we can funnel everybody's experiences into the same world and express it as a celebration."

The release of "Sorry" follows fan-favorite singles "Leaveyourlove", "Safeandsound," "Yougotmefeeling," and "Summerinlove." The album's journey began following a six-month hiatus in early 2023, the first time the band had rested since they formed in 2014 . When the quintet reconvened, they brought individual compositions to life in studios across Berlin, Byron Bay, Sydney, Oaxaca, and Mexico City. This approach differed from their previous album, Day/Night, which was recorded in a single studio.

