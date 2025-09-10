Tortoise Announce First New Album In Almost A Decade 'Touch'

(twnty three) Tortoise announce Touch, the first new album from the groundbreaking group since 2016. This new record from the post-everything icons comes via International Anthem and Nonesuch Records on LP, CD, and digital download on October 24, 2025, and on streaming services on November 11, 2025. Lead single "Layered Presence" - which also comes via video filmed and directed by Mikel Patrick Avery - is out on all DSPs now.

With Touch, the Tortoise bandmembers - Dan Bitney, John Herndon, Douglas McCombs, John McEntire, and Jeff Parker - harness their collectivist songwriting approach, a slightly anarchistic but resolutely egalitarian process where ideas triumph over ego towards an abstracted muscularity. While there are still excursions into the dusky, elegantly gnarled jazz ambience that flourished on landmark works like Millions Now Living Will Never Die and TNT, Touch is perhaps most remarkable for Tortoise's unapologetic embrace of grand gesture. Aerodynamically re-engineered Krautrock, hand-cranked techno rave-ups, and pointillist spaghetti western fanfares are all imbued with Tortoise's now-signature internal logic - equally alluring and confounding, a puzzle to be savored rather than solved.

The stylistic diversity is also a reflection of the band's current operating circumstances: With two members now in Los Angeles, another in Portland, and just two remaining in the band's Chicago hometown, their creative process has shifted dramatically from when they lived together in a loft space in the late 1990s, honing their sound over endless hours of collective experimentation.

Recorded between the three cities - Los Angeles, Portland, and Chicago - Touch is the result of an intentional effort by these five musicians to reconnect, recenter, and reinvigorate their sound for what is perhaps the group's most diverse release to date.

Touch is the culmination of a long-gestating reunion, the results of which Tortoise first shared this past March, when they released "Oganesson" - "an off-kilter, 7/4 funk tune with a spy-movie ambience" (New York Times) that is included on the new album - ahead of a career-spanning opening night performance at the boundary-crossing music festival Big Ears. They followed that with the Oganesson Remixes EP, which featured reworks of the track from poet and activist Saul Williams, prolific mastering engineer Heba Kadry, Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney, indie music icons Broken Social Scene, and International Anthem labelmate Makaya McCraven.

A series of special shows is planned through the end of the year, including The Broad Museum in Los Angeles, a three-night weekend stand at NYC's Bowery Ballroom, two shows at the Barbican for EFG London Jazz Festival, and a landmark show at The Auditorium in Chicago, where Tortoise will play with the Chicago Philharmonic for the first time. The band will then embark on European tours in early 2026, with more dates to be announced soon.

