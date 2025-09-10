Twisted Sister Reuniting For 50th Anniversary

(The Press House) Dust off your denim and leather and flex your devil horns: Twisted Sister is back - bigger, louder, and more unapologetic than ever. The band that gave the world "We're Not Gonna Take It" and "I Wanna Rock" has confirmed they will storm stages worldwide in 2026, celebrating their 50th anniversary.

While full details remain under wraps (because even metal legends love a good tease), founding guitarist and manager Jay Jay French couldn't contain his excitement about reaching a milestone that once seemed impossible: "Beginning on February 2nd, 1976 in a little bar called The Turtleneck Inn in Hunter Mountain, NY, Dee Snider, Eddie Ojeda and I have called ourselves Twisted Sister and stood shoulder to shoulder for nearly five decades, through multiple personnel changes and thousands of performances. We are proud to celebrate a milestone that once felt unthinkable: a 50-year anniversary!! We have created a music and performance legacy that has and will continue to inspire millions of fans around the world. Twisted Forever, Forever Twisted!"

Lead guitarist Eddie Ojeda added: "Fifty years on, and Twisted Sister is still the soundtrack for every rebel with a reason and a reason to turn it up."

But it was frontman Dee Snider who really cranked the volume to 11 with his typically unfiltered announcement: "If you're lucky enough to be in a band that people still want to see after fifty years(!), how can you not answer the call? In 2026, Twisted F***ing Sister will hit stages around the world because WE STILL WANNA ROCK!!"

Let that sink in, SMFs. The band that gave us headbanging anthems, legendary MTV videos, and enough eyeliner to keep Max Factor in business, is returning to stages around the world.

Why This Matters (Besides the Obvious Awesomeness)

For those keeping score at home, Twisted Sister last toured with drummer Mike Portnoy in 2016, following the tragic death of drummer A.J. Pero. But 50 years? That's cause for celebration. These guys have survived the club circuit grind of the '70s, MTV domination in the '80s, breakups, makeups, PMRC hearings (shoutout to Dee for that Senate testimony), and enough lineup changes to make Spinal Tap sweat.

"We're Not Gonna Take It" and "I Wanna Rock" are the two most licensed songs in the history of heavy metal, for film, TV and advertising

Over 35 million albums sold worldwide

31 Silver, Gold, Platinum and Multi-Platinum album sales certifications across 8 countries

Those glorious videos that made MTV appointment viewing, when it was still music television

"We're Not Gonna Take It" ranked #3 on NPR's "Songs that Unite Us" (2018), ahead of Dylan, Springsteen, Guthrie, Simon & Garfunkel, Don McLean, Buffalo Springfield, Lady Gaga

First year inductees (2006) into the Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame, alongside Billy Joel, Joan Jett, John Coltrane, Run DMC and others 2023 inductees into the Heavy Metal Hall of Fame

Toured and headlined in over 40 countries

In 1984, Twisted Sister made it to #10 on fashion icon Blackwell's "Worst Dressed Woman" list!

What We Know (And What We're Dying to Find Out)

CONFIRMED: Twisted Sister will hit stages around the world in 2026.

CONFIRMED: The return of Joe "Seven" Franco on drums, a former member of Twisted Sister who last recorded and performed with the band in 1987 for the Love is for Suckers album and tour. Playing bass will be Russell Pzutto, who has previously appeared in concert with Twisted Sister and has been a touring member of Dee Snider's solo projects.

STILL MYSTERIOUS: Specific dates, cities and venues...

The Waiting Game Begins

Tour dates and details remain under wraps, tighter than your mom's jeans in the '80s. But if you're a betting person, start saving your pennies and preparing your vocal cords now. When Twisted Sister announces they're ready to rock one more time, you know it's going to be LOUD, PROUD and ABSOLUTELY UNMISSABLE. And don't be surprised if you see a Bent Brother date pop up along the way...

Stay tuned to official Twisted Sister channels for the announcement that will have metalheads worldwide screaming "WE'RE NOT GONNA TAKE IT" - except this time, we absolutely ARE gonna take it, and we're gonna love every gloriously over-the-top minute of it.

About Twisted Sister: In 1984, after nearly a decade of dominating and setting attendance records throughout the Tri-State area club scene (including being the only artist without a record deal to twice sell out NYC's historic Palladium Theater), Twisted Sister rose to international stardom. Known for their anthemic songs, outrageous costumes, and theatrical performances, the band became one of the most recognizable forces of 1980s heavy metal, cementing their place as superstars and icons of rock and roll rebellion.

