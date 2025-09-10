Ty Herndon Opens Up For His New Memoir 'What Mattered Most '

(APR) Trailblazing country music artist Ty Herndon is opening his heart like never before with the release of his memoir, What Mattered Most (On Sale: March 31, 2026; Dey Street Books). In this candid and inspiring book, Herndon pulls back the curtain on his unprecedented career-one marked by triumphs in the spotlight and battles behind the scenes.

With unflinching honesty, he shares his struggles with addiction and mental health, the groundbreaking decision to become the first openly gay male country superstar, and the resilience it took to endure more than three decades in the music industry. Woven throughout are moments of his trademark humor, warmth, and hard-earned wisdom, offering readers a story not just about survival, but about choosing hope, authenticity, and love against all odds.

"Writing What Mattered Most has been one of the most vulnerable and rewarding experiences of my life," said Herndon. "This book is my truth-the highs, the heartbreaks, the lessons, and the love that have shaped me as a man, an artist, and a survivor. My hope is that in telling my story, others will find the courage to embrace theirs, no matter how messy or beautiful it may be."

Herndon's career began at the Opryland theme park as a member of The Tennessee River Boys, the group that would later evolve into hitmakers Diamond Rio. After signing with Epic Records, Herndon skyrocketed to solo fame in 1995 with the chart-topping single "What Mattered Most," the first of his seventeen Billboard charting hits. Yet behind the scenes, his life was no fairy tale.

Confronting addiction, mental health struggles, and the weight of hiding his true self in a traditionally conservative industry, Herndon's journey was anything but easy. His path wound through an arrest, marriages, lawsuits, secret relationships, and a devastating relapse in 2020. The breaking point came on New Year's Day 2021, when he nearly ended his life-a moment that led to intensive rehab and, at last, the chance to confront and release the traumas that had haunted him for decades.

Out of those darkest hours emerged a renewed sense of purpose, first expressed in his most personal song, "God or the Gun," and now revealed with uncompromising honesty and depth in his memoir. In these pages, Herndon offers not only a window into his private battles, but also a story of resilience, redemption, and the hard-won healing that comes from choosing to live-and to live authentically.

"For thirty years, I've told pieces of my story through my music and my words - but this book has given me the chance to tell the whole truth," said Herndon. "This book isn't just about the music; it's about the journey, the struggles, the faith, and the people who shaped my life. I hope readers walk away knowing that no matter where you've been, you can still write a new chapter - and that's what matters most."

More than a memoir, What Mattered Most is a testament to survival and transformation. Herndon lays bare the trials that shaped his life and the strength he discovered in moving through them. By sharing his path with openness, he offers readers a story meant to connect, encourage, and light the way for anyone seeking renewal in their own lives.

"This book is my heart on the page. This book is about the boy I was, the man I became, and the grace that carried me through it all. I hope my story reminds someone out there that they're never alone - and that there's always a way forward. Life has a way of knocking you down, but it also gives you a million reasons to get back up," said Herndon. "What Mattered Most is my story of falling, rising, and finding purpose in the journey. If this book inspires even one person to keep going, then I've done my job."

