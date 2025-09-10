We Came As Romans and Currents Share Reimagined Version Of 'Bad Luck'

(CNPR) Just weeks after wrapping their triumphant Bad Luck U.S. headline tour, metalcore mainstays We Came As Romans have unveiled a reimagined version of single "bad luck", this time joined by tourmates Currents and Anthony Notarmaso of After The Burial-two of the standout support acts from the tour's powerhouse lineup. Stream We Came As Romans & Currents - bad luck feat Anthony Notarmaso.

Originally released as the lead single from All Is Beautiful...Because We're Doomed-We Came As Romans' most thematically ambitious and emotionally honest record to date-"bad luck" quickly became a cornerstone of the album's reflection on grief, transformation, and survival. Stream the album now HERE. The reimagined version brings new weight and perspective, layering in Brian Wille's commanding vocals and Anthony Notarmaso's unmistakable intensity. What began as a personal reckoning now expands, bridging three of the scene's most respected forces into a single moment of cathartic heaviness.

"We were fans of We Came As Romans and After The Burial long before having the pleasure of touring with them and making some life-long memories together," shares Brian Wille of Currents. "It was a great time getting to collaborate on this new version of bad luck and we're very excited to share it with all of you!"

"I'm very flattered and honored that the WCAR boys wanted to include me on such an awesome track," adds Anthony Notarmaso of After The Burial. "I still have the song stuck in my head!"

