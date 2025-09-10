Wolfgang Van Halen Shares 'Really Wanna' Video

(PFA) Wolfgang Van Halen is back with the third track from his upcoming studio album, The End. "I Really Wanna" comes on the heels of Active Rock #1 single "The End" and the newly released single, "The Spell."

The instant grat track "I Really Wanna" is a funky rocker that showcases Wolfgang's unique feel and technique on every instrument. A music video for the song is also being released that shows Wolfgang playing in the iconic 5150 studio where the song was recorded. The song was produced by friend and collaborator Michael "Elvis" Baskette.

Scheduled for release on October 24th, Mammoth returns with The End via label home BMG. The 10-track album clocks in at 39-minuttes and showcases the evolution of Wolf and his songwriting since he launched his solo career in 2020. Continuing the tradition of writing all the songs and performing all the instrumentation and vocals himself, Wolfgang Van Halen set out to challenge himself beyond what he did on his debut and sophomore release, Mammoth II. From the hypnotic opening of "One Of A Kind" to infectious closer "All In Good Time," Wolfgang demonstrates his proficiency as a musician and songwriter. Songs like "Same Old Song," "Happy," and "Selfish" will fit perfectly alongside older songs that fans have already come to love from Mammoth. Mammoth released their first single in May, and it shot up the charts landing at #1. That single featured a landmark music video - a remake of the classic film From Dusk 'Til Dawn - directed by Robert Rodriguez and Greg Nicotero. The video has received over 5-million views and contains cameos from Danny Trejo, Slash, Myles Kennedy, and of course his mother Valerie Bertinelli. Mammoth also released the new single "The Spell" which is currently impacting radio.

Related Stories

Wolfgang Van Halen Shares Ironic Belief

Lydia Luce Announce 'Mammoth' Album With New Video

Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth Announces Third Album 'The End'

Wolfgang Van Halen Pulls Out Of Ozzy's Back To The Beginning Concert

News > Mammoth