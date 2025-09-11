Calum Scott Duets With Whitney Houston On 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)'

(Capitol) Capitol Records released "I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)" - a stunning new version of the iconic Whitney Houston hit that pairs the vocals of multi-platinum singer-songwriter Calum Scott with Houston's, marking the first time her original stems have been used.

In June 2025, the Record Industry Association of America (RIAA) recently certified the single eight-times platinum in the U.S. alone. The new rendition transforms the dance-pop classic into a symphonic duet that subtly magnifies the song's mood of heavy-hearted longing.

The official video features archival imagery of Whitney. The release comes as fans around the world celebrate the 40th anniversary of Whitney's historic career in music and entertainment, which began with her 1985 self-titled debut album, which is now one of her three certified RIAA Diamond albums in the U.S.

Says Calum Scott, "Growing up, my mum would play Whitney Houston's music in the car and her legendary voice had a big impact on me. Last year, I started to include a chorus of 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody' when I performed 'Dancing On My Own'' live. Lyrically, it fit perfectly, and it always got an amazing reaction from the fans. But never did I think Primary Wave Music, who is a partner with The Estate of Whitney E. Houston would hear it and reach out to me to collaborate using Whitney's iconic vocals! It has truly been an honour to be trusted with Whitney's voice to reimagine her song as a duet ballad which I hope continues to immortalise her incredible artistry. I am extremely grateful to Pat Houston, Primary Wave Music and songwriters, George Merrill and Shannon Rubicam for making a Yorkshire boy and his family very proud. This opportunity is a dream come true."

"With Whitney, one of our goals is to continue to expand Whitney's music in new and innovative ways, where it makes sense," says Pat Houston, executor of The Estate of Whitney E. Houston. "When we make decisions on behalf of Whitney, we always want to be authentic to her creative integrity. Calum is a multi-talented artist and producer. When Justin Shukat of Primary Wave Music discussed the idea with me of releasing a duet with Calum and Whitney, I initially liked the idea, but of course, I needed to hear the song before we made a final decision. I love Calum's rendition of the song, and we decided to move forward with the release. Whitney always believed in helping others and extending a hand to help others fulfill their dreams."

Calum recorded the song with producers Jon "MAGS" Maguire, Andrew Yeates and Charlie T in the UK, joined by a string section. Whitney's vocals were produced by her longtime producer Narada Michael Walden for Perfection Light Productions. Recording "I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)" - in the original key, with the original key change - pushed Calum's boundaries as a song interpreter.

He explains, "It was a very delicate balance, because I wanted to make sure that I paid respect and homage to an icon who's always meant so much to me. Whitney's vocal was recorded to tape so reimagining this track with the original vocal took a lot of work to ensure her vocal remained untouched."

After the track was complete, Calum brought it for a first listen to the song's writers, George Merrill and Shannon Rubicam. "We instantly found common ground with Calum as we spoke about Whitney and listened to the song," said George Merrill and Shannon Rubicam. "Hearing the raw intensity of Whitney's voice at the first verse with just piano, joined in the chorus by the warmth and power of Calum's voice, was an emotional experience. We love the soulful, soaring beauty of the track."

Calum also visited Randy Jackson, who knew Whitney well and played bass on the original version.

Related Stories

Calum Scott Reveals New Song 'Die For You'

Calum Scott Announces The Avenoir Tour

Calum Scott Previews New Album With 'God Knows'

Calum Scott and Christina Perri Share 'Kid At Christmas' Video

News > Calum Scott