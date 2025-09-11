Cassidy Paris Announces 'Bittersweet' Album With 'Getting Better' Video

(Freeman) Australian rock sensation Cassidy Paris is excited to announce the release of her highly anticipated sophomore album, 'Bittersweet,' due out on November 21, 2025 via Frontiers Music Srl.

In addition, after the powerful singles "Butterfly" and "Stronger," Cassidy now shares her new single and accompanying music video, "Getting Better," available now.

On the new single, Cassidy comments: "'Getting Better' is the missing puzzle piece to 'Stronger.' Together they tell an important story about overcoming difficult situations and not tolerating degrading and hurtful behavior. You are strong and you are powerful. You are deserving of where you are, don't let anyone tell you otherwise. It is vital to me that people know my story and the truth. Through these songs, I am able to deliver that."

Known for her distinctive blend of '80s-inspired rock attitude with a modern twist, Cassidy Paris is stepping confidently into her own identity as an artist with 'Bittersweet,' the powerful follow-up to her acclaimed 2023 debut album 'New Sensation.'

"My debut album was '80s infused with a current vibe", Cassidy explains. "With 'Bittersweet,' I'm stepping even more into who I am as an artist - influenced by icons like Debbie Harry, Pat Benatar, Joan Jett, and Lita Ford, but always with my own spin on things."

"This is the most honest and raw I've ever been with songs. This record feels like it's a part of me. Like reading a diary of my life over the past couple of years. Releasing this is both so exciting and equally emotional because, when I started, I had no idea of the journey I would go on personally in my life", she added. "It makes me beam with happiness that these songs are yours now. This record is love, strength, and immense heartbreak. It's emotions on a level I didn't even know existed prior to this season of life. It truly lives up to its name in its entirety. I hope you love it as much as I did creating it."

Featuring songwriting contributions from Paul Laine and Steve Brown, 'Bittersweet' showcases Cassidy's growth not just as a performer but as a songwriter with a message. Lyrically honest and emotionally charged, the album balances hook-filled anthems with heartfelt ballads, capturing both vulnerability and strength.

Cassidy continues to stand out as a passionate voice in modern rock, not only for her music but for her advocacy. A strong supporter of Metalheads Against Bullying, she regularly performs in schools around Melbourne, using her platform to inspire resilience and authenticity in young fans.

