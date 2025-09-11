Great Lake Swimmers Announce Album And Tour With New Song 'Youth Not Wasted'

(BHM) Great Lake Swimmers announce their latest album Caught Light due out October 10. With the announcement, the group shares "Youth Not Wasted" out now with a matching visualizer and announces an extensive tour through Canada and the U.S. with support from Elliott BROOD, Rita Visser, Justin Wells and Abe Partridge on select dates.

Led by founder Tony Dekker, holed up in the Canadian Ganaraska Forest, between Peterborough and Port Hope, with producer Darcy Yates (Bahamas) and engineer Jimmy Bowskill (Blue Rodeo), Great Lake Swimmers crafted their most realized work to date, tracked in just three days. Pulling from early '70s folk/pop/rock like Gordon Lightfoot or Dory Previn, and ahead of recording, Dekker declared John Martyn's 1971 album Bless the Weather required listening. Dekker adds the making of this record has given him, "a newly found zeal for not being precious and being more direct."

On the meaning behind the title and themes throughout, Dekker says, "Where I grew up in a rural part of Niagara Region, on a farm, in the back 40 there was a very small airstrip with a skydiving club. As kids, we'd see these guys jumping out of planes, five, six at a time. Once, one of them landed in the fields around our house. That was such a powerful image to me as a kid: What happens when you don't land where you intended, when life blows you off course? The phrase "caught light" refers to an unexpected situation where you don't have as much as you thought you wanted or needed. Early on in the album process, it became apparent that would be the title track."

The band's latest wistful offering is "Youth Not Wasted," a twist on the famous Oscar Wilde quote, "youth is wasted on the young." It's a reflective, harmony-filled, acoustic tune that unfolds like a hazy memory. Dekker explains, "It suggests that every part of the adventure of youth does in fact matter, and constructs our identities in the present day. It considers the "caught light" of an old photograph, books left unread, and the points to which life's energy ultimately pushes us. There is an element of taking stock and reflection on life lived to its fullest. It might also be a subtle homage to the early work of John Martyn, a key influence on the album, and particularly on this song."

September 18 - Toronto, ON - Unplugged North at The Cameron House

With Elliott BROOD:

October 15 - Regina, SK - Darke Hall

October 17 - Sherwood Park, AB - Festival Place Theatre

October 18 - St. Albert, AB - Arden Theatre

October 20 - Red Deer, AB - Bo's Bar & Grill

October 21 - Vernon, BC - The Vernon Towne Theatre

October 23 - Vancouver, BC - Biltmore Cabaret

October 24 - Victoria, BC - Capital Ballroom

October 25 - Nanaimo, BC - The Queens

October 26 - Campbell River, BC - Tidemark Theatre

October 28 - Golden, BC - Golden Civic Centre

October 29 - Revelstoke, BC - Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre

October 30 - Calgary, AB - Commonwealth Bar & Stage

November 1 - Saskatoon, SK - The Capitol Music Club

November 2 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre

With Rita Visser:

November 4 - Thunder Bay, ON - Magnus Theatre

With Justin Wells:

November 17 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Iron Works

November 18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Club Cafe

November 19 - Columbus, OH - Natalie's - Grandview

November 20 - Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark - Ann Arbor

November 21 - Cleveland, OH - The Beachland Ballroom and Tavern

November 22 - Indianapolis, IN - Turntable Indianapolis

November 23 - South Bend, IN - Stockroom East

With Abe Partridge:

December 7 - South Burlington, VT - Higher Ground

December 8 - Boston, MA - City Winery

December 9 - Northampton, MA - The Iron Horse

December 10 - Concord, NH - BNH Stage

December 11 - New York, NY - Mercury Lounge

December 12 - Elkton, MD - Elkton Music Hall

December 13 - Philadelphia, PA - MilkBoy

