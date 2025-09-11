Key Glock Scores His First No. 1 With 'She Ready'

(Republic) Reaching yet another major milestone, Key Glock has just scored his very first #1 at US Urban Radio (Mediabase) with the rising smash "She Ready." He has effectively taken over airwaves with the "#1 Most-played Urban Record in the Country" this week!

Of course, the song graces his new Deluxe album, Glockaveli: All Eyez On Key, out now via Paper Route Empire/Republic Records. Magnifying the song's impact, "She Ready" vaulted into the Top 20 of the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs Chart, marking its highest peak to date. Not to mention, it debuted at No. 97 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week. On YouTube, it trended for over seven days, holding strong in the Top 10 still and reaching the Top 3 of the platform's Highest Debut Top Songs Chart. Additionally, it climbed into the Top 15 at Rhythm Radio-a career high for him at the format. With over 30M global streams, "She Ready" continues to thrive as a breakout anthem.

All gas and no brakes this year, Key Glock is gearing up for the 2nd Annual Glock On The Rocks show on November 9, 2025, at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO. The inaugural event sold out with over 10,000 tickets, solidifying it as one of the most in-demand hip-hop experiences of the year. This fall, Key Glock returns bigger than ever - not only headlining but also personally curating the lineup himself. The stacked bill features Sahbabii, Babychiefdoit, Chuckyy, and Zo Trapalot. Bringing Memphis's foremost spitter into the mountains once again, Glock On The Rocks has already proven to be a landmark cultural moment - and the second edition is set to raise the bar even higher.

Glockaveli's dominance has been undeniable, instantly establishing itself as one of the year's best rap projects. Upon arrival, it debuted Top 10 on theBillboard 200, #2 on the Billboard Top Rap Albums Chart, Top 5 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart, and Top 10 on the Album Sales and Vinyl Albums Charts. It simultaneously landed at #1 on Apple Music's Top Albums (All Genre) and Hip-Hop/Rap Top Albums charts, while claiming the #2 spot on Spotify's Global & U.S. Top Album Debut chart. Earning widespread critical praise, Glockaveli ranked #4 on both HotNewHipHop's and Uproxx/HipHopDX's Best Rap Albums of 2025 lists, in addition to being highlighted on Complex's "Most Anticipated Albums of 2025" and Pitchfork's "50 Most Anticipated Albums of Spring 2025."

He notably garnered two nominations at the 2025 BET Awards in the categories of "Best Male Hip Hop Artist" and "Video of the Year" for "3AM in ToKEYo." He landed a massive co-sign from none other than Beyonce as she used "Gang Sh*t No Lame Sh*t" as an interlude on the Cowboy Carter Tour. Plus, recently Justin Bieber has used songs from the album on numerous social media posts during his SWAG era. Inciting tastemaker applause, Billboard spoke to him in-depth about the record, going on to profess, "Key Glock has quietly established himself as one of the biggest rap stars out of Memphis."

