Men At Work's Colin Hay Launching Solo Tour

(TP) Colin Hay became a household name as the frontman for 80s pop sensation Men at Work, and his musical legacy has extended for over 40 years. Man @ Work Volume 2 is the sequel to his 2003 best seller, Man @ Work, and offers fans an impeccable set of favorites from across Hay's rich catalog, including Men at Work classics, solo album highlights, and new material. Colin Hay will begin an international tour this fall in support of the release.

Men @ Work Volume 2 opens with "Into My Life," featuring Gregg Bissonette (Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band) and Cecilia Noël. The song originally appeared on Hay's 1990 debut solo album, Wayfaring Sons, and exploded in Brazil in the 90s as the theme song of a popular soap opera, growing to rival the anthemic "Down Under" as Hay's most popular song in South America.

Hay reaches back to Men At Work's 1983 release, Cargo, for a new recording of the reggae- inflected "Blue for You," which segues into a stripped-down version of the infectious "Come Tumblin' Down" from his 2017 release Fierce Mercy.

As the frontman and principal songwriter for '80s Australian hit-makers Men At Work, Hay became one of the most recognizable vocalists in pop music with his soaring vocals, infectious melodies, and quizzical lyrics. Classic songs like "Down Under," "Overkill," and "Who Can It Be Now?" unfold like miniature movies, with timeless twists and a bittersweet sense of humor. That wry humor has remained a consistent feature of Hay's solo albums and projects, from his most recent solo release, Man At Work Volume 2, to international tours as a member of Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band. A Hay-penned song ("What's My Name") not only made its way onto Starr's 2019 album, but also became the title track.

Following dates this spring/summer as a triple bill with Men at Work, Christopher Cross and Toto and touring as part of Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, he will embark on an international solo tour to support the album, beginning this fall in the U.S. before heading abroad to the United Kingdom and Australia. Confirmed tour dates listed below

COLIN HAY TOUR DATES

OCT 8 / SANTA BARBARA, CA @ Lobero Theatre

OCT 9 / MALIBU, CA @ Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts

OCT 10 / LIVERMORE, CA @ Livermore Valley Arts

OCT 11 / MENLO PARK, CA @ The Guild Theatre

OCT 12 / MENLO PARK, CA @ The Guild Theatre

OCT 14 / BERKELEY, CA @ The Freight

OCT 16 / PORTLAND, OR @ Revolution Hall

OCT 30 / MINNEAPOLIS, MN @ Pantages Theatre

OCT 31 / MILWAUKEE, WI @ The Pabst Theater

NOV 1 / EVANSTON, IL @ Cahn Auditorium

NOV 2 / COLUMBUS, OH @ Southern Theatre

NOV 4 / MUNHALL, PA @ Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

NOV 6 / MEDFORD, MA @ Chevalier Theatre

NOV 7 / TARRYTOWN, NY @ Tarrytown Music Hall

NOV 8 / GLENSIDE, PA @ Keswick Theatre

NOV 9 / ENGLEWOOD, NJ @ Bergen Performing Arts Center

NOV 11 / ANNAPOLIS, MD @ St John's College

NOV 12 / YORK, PA @ Appell Center for the Performing Arts

NOV 13 / ALEXANDRIA, VA @ The Birchmere

NOV 14 / ALEXANDRIA, VA @ The Birchmere

NOV 17 / WHITLEY BAY, UK @ Playhouse Whitley Bay

NOV 18 / EDINBURGH, UK @ The Queen's Hall

NOV 19 / GLASGOW, UK @ Royal Concert Hall

NOV 22 / MANCHESTER, UK @ The Stoller Hall

NOV 23 / LONDON, UK @ Union Chapel

DEC 3 / MELBOURNE, AUS @ Melbourne Recital Centre

DEC 4 / MELBOURNE, AUS @ Melbourne Recital Centre

DEC 5 / MEREDITH, AUS @ 33rd Annual Meredith Music Festival

DEC 11 / NEWTOWN, AUS @ Enmore Theatre

