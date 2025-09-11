Men At Work's Colin Hay Launching Solo Tour

(TP) Colin Hay became a household name as the frontman for 80s pop sensation Men at Work, and his musical legacy has extended for over 40 years. Man @ Work Volume 2 is the sequel to his 2003 best seller, Man @ Work, and offers fans an impeccable set of favorites from across Hay's rich catalog, including Men at Work classics, solo album highlights, and new material. Colin Hay will begin an international tour this fall in support of the release.
Men @ Work Volume 2 opens with "Into My Life," featuring Gregg Bissonette (Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band) and Cecilia Noël. The song originally appeared on Hay's 1990 debut solo album, Wayfaring Sons, and exploded in Brazil in the 90s as the theme song of a popular soap opera, growing to rival the anthemic "Down Under" as Hay's most popular song in South America.
Hay reaches back to Men At Work's 1983 release, Cargo, for a new recording of the reggae- inflected "Blue for You," which segues into a stripped-down version of the infectious "Come Tumblin' Down" from his 2017 release Fierce Mercy.
As the frontman and principal songwriter for '80s Australian hit-makers Men At Work, Hay became one of the most recognizable vocalists in pop music with his soaring vocals, infectious melodies, and quizzical lyrics. Classic songs like "Down Under," "Overkill," and "Who Can It Be Now?" unfold like miniature movies, with timeless twists and a bittersweet sense of humor. That wry humor has remained a consistent feature of Hay's solo albums and projects, from his most recent solo release, Man At Work Volume 2, to international tours as a member of Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band. A Hay-penned song ("What's My Name") not only made its way onto Starr's 2019 album, but also became the title track.
Following dates this spring/summer as a triple bill with Men at Work, Christopher Cross and Toto and touring as part of Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, he will embark on an international solo tour to support the album, beginning this fall in the U.S. before heading abroad to the United Kingdom and Australia. Confirmed tour dates listed below
COLIN HAY TOUR DATES
OCT 8 / SANTA BARBARA, CA @ Lobero Theatre
OCT 9 / MALIBU, CA @ Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts
OCT 10 / LIVERMORE, CA @ Livermore Valley Arts
OCT 11 / MENLO PARK, CA @ The Guild Theatre
OCT 12 / MENLO PARK, CA @ The Guild Theatre
OCT 14 / BERKELEY, CA @ The Freight
OCT 16 / PORTLAND, OR @ Revolution Hall
OCT 30 / MINNEAPOLIS, MN @ Pantages Theatre
OCT 31 / MILWAUKEE, WI @ The Pabst Theater
NOV 1 / EVANSTON, IL @ Cahn Auditorium
NOV 2 / COLUMBUS, OH @ Southern Theatre
NOV 4 / MUNHALL, PA @ Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall
NOV 6 / MEDFORD, MA @ Chevalier Theatre
NOV 7 / TARRYTOWN, NY @ Tarrytown Music Hall
NOV 8 / GLENSIDE, PA @ Keswick Theatre
NOV 9 / ENGLEWOOD, NJ @ Bergen Performing Arts Center
NOV 11 / ANNAPOLIS, MD @ St John's College
NOV 12 / YORK, PA @ Appell Center for the Performing Arts
NOV 13 / ALEXANDRIA, VA @ The Birchmere
NOV 14 / ALEXANDRIA, VA @ The Birchmere
NOV 17 / WHITLEY BAY, UK @ Playhouse Whitley Bay
NOV 18 / EDINBURGH, UK @ The Queen's Hall
NOV 19 / GLASGOW, UK @ Royal Concert Hall
NOV 22 / MANCHESTER, UK @ The Stoller Hall
NOV 23 / LONDON, UK @ Union Chapel
DEC 3 / MELBOURNE, AUS @ Melbourne Recital Centre
DEC 4 / MELBOURNE, AUS @ Melbourne Recital Centre
DEC 5 / MEREDITH, AUS @ 33rd Annual Meredith Music Festival
DEC 11 / NEWTOWN, AUS @ Enmore Theatre
Men At Work Icon Colin Hay Releases 'Blue for You'
Colin Hay Announces 'Man @ Work Volume 2 '
Men at Work Icon Colin Hay Delivers 'We The People' Video
Colin Hay Releases Now And The Evermore (More)
Motley Crue Deliver 'From The Beginning'- Eagles Legend Bernie Leadon Shares 'Go On Down to Mobile' Damiano David Streaming Surprise Album- more
Shinedown To Rock The Grand Ole Opry- Reunited Mudvayne Unleash 'Stick and Stones'- The Devil Wears Prada Share 'So Low' Video- more
Jason Aldean Shares 'How Far Does A Goodbye Go' And Extends Tour- Stream Luke Bryan And Dan Seals 'Everything That Glitters (Is Not Gold)' Duet- more
Ed Sheeran Recruits Phoebe Dynevor For 'Camera' Video- Demi Lovato Returns With 'Here All Night'- Coi Leray Shares 'Pink Money' Feat. G Herbo & Bktherula- more
On The Record: Audiophile Edition - Van Halen, Supertramp and the New York Dolls
Caught In The Act: The Who And Joe Bonamassa Rock Chicago
Warren Haynes - The Whisper Sessions
Caught In The Act: Oasis and Cage the Elephant Rock Soldier Field
SORRYNOTSORRY 'Disappear' With New Single
Sabaton Recruit Nothing More For 'Crossing The Rubicon'
The Plot In You Reveal 'Silence' Video
Spinal Tap Unleash 'The End Continues'
Neck Deep Expand Self-Titled Album
Motley Crue Deliver 'From The Beginning'
Damiano David Streaming Surprise Album 'Funny Little Fears (Dreams)'
Eagles Legend Bernie Leadon Shares 'Go On Down to Mobile'