Purpendicular Featuring Deep Purple's Ian Paice Share 'Banned' Video

(SAPR) Purpendicular feat. Ian Paice present the new track "Banned," the third single - and title track - from the new studio album Banned, set for international release on October 10th via Metalville.

"Banned" is a provocative dig at today's cancel culture. The song raises the voice for all those who have been pushed to the sidelines - not in silence, but full of defiance, with rough riffs and lyrics that make no attempt to apologize.

In the hot summer of 2024, the band decided to write their fourth album in a remote village high in the mountains near Porto, Portugal. The concept was agreed on the first night, but that concept took a twist when the devastating fires took place that very evening, putting the lives of the band in grave danger.

The band were rescued off the mountain from their villa, to a safer option and to an alternative accommodation, where they spent the night watching the fires rage on the veranda.

It was here titles and more ideas came to fruition, to add to the already conceptual theme of Banned, which summarizes today's sensitive culture, in that the slightest wrong word can get you banned, adding the pun Banned with the last two letters before the last D in the word being crossed out equaling the word BAND.

With all this in mind and the whole band in agreement, it was then decided to add an autobiographical theme also, telling the story of events as they unfolded that treacherous night where many people lost their lives and homes.

The final recordings of the album were completed in Italy, Poland, and the UK. The record is produced by Alessandro Debiaggi and Robby Thomas Walsh. It is a fresh modern look back at the '70s! It is advised to play this record very loud!

