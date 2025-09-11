Reunited Mudvayne Unleash 'Stick and Stones'

(Atom Splitter) A mere two weeks ago, '00s hard rock provocateurs Mudvayne - Chad Gray [vocals], Greg Tribbett [guitar], Ryan Martinie [drums], and Matthew McDonough [drums] - thrilled fans by dropping their first new single in 16 years with "Hurt People Hurt People" via Alchemy Recordings. The song has already accumulated over half a millions streams and counting.

Today, the band has shared ANOTHER new track. This time, they've issued "Sticks and Stones." While "Hurt People Hurt People" immediately clamped down on the jugular and was a primal scream return for the band, "Sticks and Stones" is a bit more measured in its ferocity. It showcases the band's mastery of quiet-loud dynamics and steadily escalates to an utterly monstrous breakdown.

"I was always told 'sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me,'" says Gray. "Well, it's a great nursery rhyme, but I couldn't disagree more. I've carried a lot of words throughout my life as if they were just spoken to me. The reality is - they do hurt. I've tried my best to shed them, but when they come from dear friends, family - people that are suppose to love you - the words have teeth and they won't let go. Blood doesn't wash out; iit stains. I think I'm just trying to remind people to love their children. Don't use them as a bullet to fire into your ex or whomever you're with now. They're innocent and they are impressionable. And trust me, as a child, that was used as a weapon, your words will hurt them...long after you say them."

