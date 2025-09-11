Say She She Make Late-Night Debut On Jimmy Kimmel Live

(SFM) The discodelic, NYC-born trio Say She She made their late-night television debut last night on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, performing their new single "Disco Life." The song comes from their forthcoming third album, Cut & Rewind (10/3, drink sum wtr).
A reckoning of the wreckage that was the 1979 Disco Demolition Night - the infamous publicity stunt-turned-riot in Chicago where attendees burned disco records - FLOOD describes "Disco Life" like so:
"Disco Life" takes direct aim at the homophobia, misogyny, and racism of such a spectacle in the name of macho, heterocentric rock music; it also makes the great point that disco rules, actually, and that we, the people, have never quite moved on from those lush dancefloor sounds.
