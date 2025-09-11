Sonata Arctica Launch North American Tour

(CSM) Power metal legends Sonata Arctica are back in North America and have kicked off their tour with Symphony X and have announced new headline dates.

The tour is an extensive trek across both the USA and Canada. At the conclusion of their string of dates, the band will also have a series of five exclusive headlining dates on the East Coast.

All East Coast headline dates will be supported by rising stars PowerGlove. See the dates below:

NORTH AMERICAN DATES IN SUPPORT OF SYMPHONY X

Sep. 10 - Mesa, AZ @ The Nile

Sep. 11 - San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick

Sep. 12 - Pomona, CA @ The Glass House

Sep. 13 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

Sep. 14 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

Sep. 16 - Portland, OR @ Dante's

Sep. 17 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune

Sep. 18 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

Sep. 20 - Calgary, AB @ The Palace Theatre

Sep. 21 - Edmonton, AB @ Starlite Room

Sep. 23 - Winnipeg, MB @ Park Theatre

Sep. 24 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

Sep. 25 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave II

Sep. 26 - Joliet, IL @ The Forge

Sep. 27 - Cleveland, OH @ Globe Iron

CLEAR COLD BEYOND NORTH AMERICAN HEADLINE DATES

Sep 29 - Toronto, ON - The Mod Club

Sep 30 - Montreal, QC - Theâtre Beanfield

Oct 1 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

Oct 2 - Boston, MA - Royale

Oct 4 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

