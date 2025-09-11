.

Sonata Arctica Launch North American Tour

(CSM) Power metal legends Sonata Arctica are back in North America and have kicked off their tour with Symphony X and have announced new headline dates.

The tour is an extensive trek across both the USA and Canada. At the conclusion of their string of dates, the band will also have a series of five exclusive headlining dates on the East Coast.

All East Coast headline dates will be supported by rising stars PowerGlove. See the dates below:

NORTH AMERICAN DATES IN SUPPORT OF SYMPHONY X
Sep. 10 - Mesa, AZ @ The Nile
Sep. 11 - San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick
Sep. 12 - Pomona, CA @ The Glass House
Sep. 13 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre
Sep. 14 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
Sep. 16 - Portland, OR @ Dante's
Sep. 17 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune
Sep. 18 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
Sep. 20 - Calgary, AB @ The Palace Theatre
Sep. 21 - Edmonton, AB @ Starlite Room
Sep. 23 - Winnipeg, MB @ Park Theatre
Sep. 24 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
Sep. 25 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave II
Sep. 26 - Joliet, IL @ The Forge
Sep. 27 - Cleveland, OH @ Globe Iron

CLEAR COLD BEYOND NORTH AMERICAN HEADLINE DATES
Sep 29 - Toronto, ON - The Mod Club
Sep 30 - Montreal, QC - Theâtre Beanfield
Oct 1 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre
Oct 2 - Boston, MA - Royale
Oct 4 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage



