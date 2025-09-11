Sons of Silver Capture Live Experience With '7 Cities 7 Songs' EP

(IMM) Alternative rock powerhouse Sons of Silver will drop their live EP, 7 Cities 7 Songs, on October 3. Capturing the raw energy of their tour with Myles Kennedy, the release features seven songs performed live, from 7 venues in 7 cities. The EP was mixed by Grammy-nominated producer Tim Palmer (U2, Pearl Jam, David Bowie). Even as they showcase their onstage fire, the band is already deep in the studio, crafting new material slated for release in 2026.
Deemed a "Super Group" by American Songwriter, Sons of Silver is Peter Argyropoulos (PeteRG) - vocals/guitar, Marc Slutsky (Splender, Peter Murphy) - drums, Brina Kabler - keyboards/engineer, Kevin Haaland (Skillet) - guitar, and Adam Kury (Candlebox) - bass.
Frontman Peter Argyropoulos shares: "The tour with Myles Kennedy was a great experience. Night after night we played in front of rooms filled with passionate rock fans with great expectations. Their demands pushed us to our best. It would've been hard for things to go much better."
"If you appreciate gifted musicians creating art that feels genuine, Sons of Silver is a show you won't want to miss. Their devotion to their craft is unmistakable as they bring their songs to life on stage, inviting fans to embark on this exhilarating journey with them."- The Concert Chronicles
The band is also celebrating their fans with a fan and band-filmed tour appreciation video, featuring live performances and candid moments. Watch the video below:
