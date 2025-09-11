Suicide Puppets Change Their Name to Horror Scene

(MDPR) After years of carving their mark in the underground metal world, Suicide Puppets are stepping into a bold new era. The band is officially changing its name to Horror Scene , embracing an identity that better reflects their dark, aggressive, and theatrical sound.
"This isn't about leaving the past behind-it's about leveling up," says drummer Veritas Suicide . "Horror Scene captures exactly who we are now: darker, heavier, and fully in sync with the horror-driven energy that fuels our music and live shows."
The band has already been turning heads with recent singles produced by Dan Malsch ( Ghost, Gojira, Avenged Sevenfold ). The name change signals a sharpened vision as they prepare for new releases and upcoming tour dates. Fans can still expect crushing riffs, guttural vocals, and their infamous macabre stage presence-only now under a banner that embodies the band's true aesthetic.
Horror Scene's debut single under the new name drops October 3, 2025, accompanied by a hauntingly cinematic music video.
