The Devil Wears Prada Share 'So Low' Video

(Atom Splitter) The Devil Wears Prada have shared a music video for their new single "So Low". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Flowers", which will arrive on November 14th.

The video is comprised of clips captured during the band's recent headline tour of Latin America. It's a montage of footage, some of which was shot on Super8 film and giving the video a specific point of view and an almost "vintage" bird's eye view.

Regarding the song, vocalist Mike Hranica explains, "To me, 'So Low' is almost fighting the mundane, when everything feels flat or meaningless. You just want to set it all on fire and blow it up to get a reaction. It's about chasing that rush, even if it leaves you feeling worse in the end. The song comes from that place of frustration, when you're desperate to feel alive no matter the cost."

As for the accompanying visual, he elaborates, "I love that we are able to capture Latin American cityscapes and habitation. It was a long time in the works to head back to places we hadn't been in a long time, and I think it adds something extra to the aesthetic of 'So Low.' Visuals that we've never incorporated, different than what's often seen stateside - all in all, it's a nod to our loyal listeners across Mexico and South America."

