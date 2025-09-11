Zara Larsson Teams With Lisa Frank For Special Edition Of 'Midnight Sun'

(Epic) Zara Larsson and iconic apparel and design company Lisa Frank, Inc. announce a special one-of-a-kind collaboration in honor of Zara's upcoming album Midnight Sun: a limited-edition CD package.

Pre-order the Midnight Sun (Lisa Frank Edition) CD here, which will be available the day the album is released, September 26, 2025, on Sommer House / Epic Records. The CD is encased in a custom and unique sleeve, and pre-orders are available until supplies run out.

A full-circle moment, fans around the world have participated in the memes and lived the moment over the past year-but now they can truly own it. Zara Larsson worked directly with Lisa Frank to bring to life an underwater dreamscape full of dolphins, flowers and musical notes that highlight the vibrant personality that shines throughout the upcoming, heavily anticipated album.

"The limited-edition Midnight Sun Lisa Frank cover feels like serendipity-a full-circle moment in the best way," says Zara. "From the 'Symphony' dolphins that trended on TikTok with so many people noting the Lisa Frank vibes, to an actual collaboration with the icon herself. It's a little surreal. This special cover is such a great reflection of the Midnight Sun world and its never-ending summer theme. It's playful, creative, and full of bold colors that really feel like me."

"Zara Larsson has a radiant, unapologetic energy that feels straight out of the worlds I've always loved to create," says Lisa Frank. "What started as fans making the connection online has now had its defining moment. Her new album is like color in sound, and blending our universes feels like the perfect way to bring that cultural phenomenon to life."

Created over the last year with frequent collaborator MNEK, alongside producers Margo XS and Zhone, and songwriter Helena Gao-Midnight Sun is a true tour-de-force. Unapologetically unfiltered, the 10-track set ripples with confidence as its storytelling bursts with truth and vulnerability, plumbing the depth and growth of Zara's artistry and journey over nearly 20 years in the public eye. It is unafraid to show all sides of the 27-year-old: lovestruck, wistful, ambitious, cocky, flippant, and uncertain, often in the same breath. The album is supported by the bold, rowdy and MTV VMA-nominated "Pretty Ugly," instantly viral "Midnight Sun," and recent single "Crush," which has been most-added at US Top 40 radio four weeks in a row.

