BIA Teams Up with Key Glock For 'Dade'

(Epic) BIA announces new debut album BIANCA out on October 10th and drops newest single, "Dade." The newest single is an undaunted performance beside Memphis standout Key Glock. BIA's standout flow, which integrates Memphis legend Project Pat's trademark flow, gives way to Key Glock's hissed illusions of grandeur as the brash duo doesn't disappoint. Listen to it here.

"Dade" follows the release of "We On Go," BIA's first single of the year, and "One Thing," the summer anthem she released in April. "We On Go" has earned BIA a sustained moment; the brazen record has soundtracked some of the year's biggest live sports events, from Women's Final Four on ESPN to the WNBA All-Star Weekend, where BIA performed the high-octane track live during Fever Fest in Indianapolis and during ABC's flagship Good Morning America program. "One Thing," her confident stamp on summer, earned 'Song of the Week' honors from Billboard and XXL upon release.

BIA, the internationally renowned star known for her versatility, slick songwriting and global appeal, steadily built towards the announcement of her debut full-length album with a highlight-filled rollout that amplified her new music with high profile performances and TV integration.

That announcement is finally here. BIANCA, the new album by BIA, is out October 10th and available for pre-order now. "This is me. Elevated. Expanded. Unguarded. For the first time, I'm not hiding behind BIA... I'm stepping into the light with her" says BIA.."

