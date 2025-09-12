Coi Leray Shares New Single 'Pink Money' Feat. G Herbo & Bktherula

(ER) GRAMMY-nominated, Multi-Platinum Hip-Hop Powerhouse Coi Leray returns with her new single "Pink Money" ft. G Herbo & Bktherula via Epic Records.
The track marks her first official release since dropping her deeply personal EP What Happened to Forever earlier this year, ushering in a bold new era for one of rap's most dynamic and genre-defying voices.
"Pink Money" is a high-energy anthem that fuses Coi's signature flow with infectious hooks. Joined by Chicago rapper G Herbo and female rapper Bktherula, the track reaffirms Coi's fearless artistry and evolving sound.
With a string of gold and platinum hits under her belt, including the chart-topping smash "Players", Coi Leray continues to carve out her own lane in the industry. From her breakthrough debut Trendsetter to her self-titled sophomore album Coi, she has consistently pushed creative boundaries while staying true to her unapologetic, authentic self. Coi has been critically lauded throughout her career with ROLLING STONE raving her "passion is thrilling to listen to" while THE NEW YORK TIMES claimed she "has a playful swagger".
Earlier this year, Coi kicked off a new chapter by officially signing with Epic Records, just ahead of the release of What Happened to Forever. The EP showcased a more introspective and refined side of the artist, garnering praise for its emotional depth and sonic evolution. Her track "Keep It" landed on THE NEW YORK TIMES round up for most notable new songs of the week. Now, with "Pink Money," she's confident, creative, and ready to release more music.
