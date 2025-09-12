Damiano David Streaming Surprise Album 'Funny Little Fears (Dreams)'

(fcc) Damiano David has today released Funny Little Fears (Dreams). The new edition features five brand-new tracks as a special gift to fans ahead of his massive world tour. Download / stream the album here.

Announcing the surprise album on his social channels earlier this week Damiano says: "I turned my fears into dreams. This is my gift to you and to everyone joining me on tour."

The new version opens with the new single Talk to Me, featuring South African sensation and Grammy Award winner Tyla and legendary, multiple Grammy Award winner Nile Rodgers. The track marks an exciting collaboration that unites Damiano with Tyla's distinctive vocal style, and the unmistakable groove of Nile Rodgers.

Tyla said: "Damiano sent me this record and I instantly fell in love with how nostalgic it felt. I heard myself on it straight away. Excited about how new it feels for me, my tygrs gonna luv ittt."

Nile Rodgers said: "When I received the song from Damiano and Tyla, I really loved the vibe of it and I wanted my guitar to be the third voice. 'Talk To Me' was a fun one to work on!"

The album continues with Cinnamon, featuring Albert Hammond Jr (The Strokes). A vibrant, guitar-led track where Hammond Jr's signature riffs intertwine with Damiano's melodic intensity, bringing an uplifting energy to the collection. On Naked, Damiano presents a stripped-back, intimate ballad, exploring vulnerability and emotional honesty. Mysterious Girl offers a catchy, cinematic, dark-pop atmosphere with an irresistible hook, showcasing Damiano's storytelling and his ability to craft intrigue through music. The final new track on the extended is Over, a soaring, cathartic track in which heartbreak is transformed into hope, perfectly encapsulating the album's journey from fear to dream.

Elsewhere, Damiano livestreamed seven songs from the opening night of his world tour in Warsaw via TikTok on Thursday. The livestream included three tracks from the extended edition, Mysterious Girl and Cinnamon, alongside fan favorites Born With A Broken Heart, The First Time, Voices as well as a cover of Chappell Roan's Pink Pony Club and new single Talk To Me. Fans worldwide were given the first opportunity to hear the new songs a few hours before their official timed release.

Following the success of Funny Little Fears, which features collaborations with Suki Waterhouse and d4vd, these new additions further cement Damiano's commitment to expanding his musical horizons through bold, boundary-pushing creative partnerships.

The release follows Damiano's highly anticipated debut solo album Funny Little Fears, featuring previously released singles, 'Born With A Broken Heart', 'Silverlines' produced by Labrinth, 'Next Summer', 'Voices', Zombie Lady and 'The First Time'. The album has already collected over 800 million global streams to date, and has been recently certified gold in France and Italy. With Funny Little Fears Dreams, Damiano further cements his reputation as one of the most daring and dynamic voices in contemporary music.

