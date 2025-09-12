Darren Kiely Covers The Killers' 'When You Were Young'

(Sony Music) Free Flight Records artist Darren Kiely today releases a cover of "When You Were Young," originally released by The Killers. Kiely, who grew up a fan of The Killers, sought to pay homage to the original while putting his own unique spin on the track with his signature gritty, emotional vocals.

"The Killers captured something timeless in this song - youth, longing, the raw edge of hope," Kiely shared. "For me, it's about honoring the energy and nostalgia of the original while reimagining it through the lens of where I come from."

Kiely is currently touring throughout the US for his "Your Love, Your Lightning Tour." For tickets, visit darrenkiely.com. The US tour comes on the heels of Kiely's worldwide tour this summer, including festivals and headlining shows across the globe.

Hailing from a quaint town in Co. Cork, Ireland, Darren Kiely's fresh, folk-infused sound originates from his inherited love of traditional Irish music, intertwined with modern influences such as The Lumineers, Mumford & Sons, and Noah Kahan. At just five years old, Darren learned the tin whistle, and at eight years old he picked up the fiddle, eventually teaching himself to play guitar as well. Darren began singing in 2019, quickly garnering attention for his raw and fervent vocals and emotive delivery. After winning numerous honors at a national level in Irish traditional music, Darren found his way to NYC in 2022 to continue developing his own music and sound, and soon after headed to the songwriting hub of Nashville. Signing to Free Flight Records, Kiely's unique presentation of folk-inspired melodies and production, along with lush storytelling, which echoes the backdrop of the Irish countryside where he was raised, are the forefront of his debut EP, Lost. The seven-track project explores the triumphant war of overcoming self-doubt, struggling to find himself, questioning emotions and seeking answers, while his follow up EP, From The Dark, Kiely takes his craft to new heights as he explores the harsh realities that come with growing up and moving on. Lost features the track "Mom & Dad," which debuted in the Top 40 on the Irish Singles Chart and Top 5 on the Irish Homegrown chart, as well as fan-favorite "Sunrise" which reached No. 1 on the chart.

Related Stories

Darren Kiely Takes 'Two Roads' With New Video

Watch Darren Kiely's Brand New 'Married On My Phone' Video

Darren Kiely Shares 'Old & Grey' and 'Mulcair Road'

Darren Kiely Shares 'Weight' Video

News > Darren Kiely