Demi Lovato Returns With 'Here All Night' Single and Video

(align) GRAMMY-nominated global superstar Demi Lovato is back with "Here All Night," a fierce and infectious new single that solidifies her new record as the dance-pop era of the year. Produced by Zhone (Kylie Minogue, Troye Sivan, Kesha), the track pairs Demi's powerhouse vocals with pulsing production to create a euphoric anthem for nights that never end.
To accompany the release, Demi reunited with acclaimed director Hannah Lux Davis ("Cool for the Summer," "Sorry Not Sorry") to create a visually stunning music video, which sees Demi pent up in her apartment as she finds the freedom to let loose.
Speaking to the songwriting process of the single, Demi shares "'Here All Night' is a breakup song I wrote by channeling a character, and it was so freeing to step into someone else's story." On the video, Demi adds "From the moment we finished the song, I knew it needed to be a dance video. It's about dancing through heartbreak. It's raw and empowering, with a playful, voyeuristic point of view."
"Here All Night" is the second taste of Demi's highly anticipated ninth studio album, following the sleek and sexy, electro-pop lead single "Fast", which debuted in the Top 10 on Billboard's Hot Dance/Pop Songs Chart.
Demi Lovato Celebrates Birthday With 'Fast' Remix Bundle
Demi Lovato Shares Video For New Dance-Pop Single 'Fast'
Slash Shares Video For 'Papa Was A Rolling Stone' Feat Demi Lovato
Taking Back Sunday's 'S'old' Gets Remixed By Tushar Apte
Motley Crue's Vince Neil Suffered A Stroke- The Who Reveal Location Of Final North American Concert- Pink Floyd's 'Wish You Were Here' Expanded- more
Shinedown To Rock The Grand Ole Opry- Reunited Mudvayne Unleash 'Stick and Stones'- The Devil Wears Prada Share 'So Low' Video- more
Jason Aldean Shares 'How Far Does A Goodbye Go' And Extends Tour- Stream Luke Bryan And Dan Seals 'Everything That Glitters (Is Not Gold)' Duet- more
Ed Sheeran Recruits Phoebe Dynevor For 'Camera' Video- Demi Lovato Returns With 'Here All Night'- Coi Leray Shares 'Pink Money' Feat. G Herbo & Bktherula- more
On The Record: Audiophile Edition - Van Halen, Supertramp and the New York Dolls
Caught In The Act: The Who And Joe Bonamassa Rock Chicago
Warren Haynes - The Whisper Sessions
Caught In The Act: Oasis and Cage the Elephant Rock Soldier Field
I See Stars Deliver 'The Wheel' Album and 'Carry On For You' Video
Lenny Kravitz Expands 'Circus' For 30th Anniversary
Dave Stewart And Daryl Hall To Premiere New Song At Peace One Day Celebration
Beyond the Pale Vocalist Janneke de Rooy Leaving The Band
Silverstein Complete Double Album With 'Pink Moon'
Dirty Honey Take On Bad Company Classic 'Rock Steady'
Jeff Larson And Gerry Beckley Share First Song From New Album
Watch Lorna Shore's Cinematic 'Glenwood' Video