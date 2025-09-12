Demi Lovato Returns With 'Here All Night' Single and Video

(align) GRAMMY-nominated global superstar Demi Lovato is back with "Here All Night," a fierce and infectious new single that solidifies her new record as the dance-pop era of the year. Produced by Zhone (Kylie Minogue, Troye Sivan, Kesha), the track pairs Demi's powerhouse vocals with pulsing production to create a euphoric anthem for nights that never end.

To accompany the release, Demi reunited with acclaimed director Hannah Lux Davis ("Cool for the Summer," "Sorry Not Sorry") to create a visually stunning music video, which sees Demi pent up in her apartment as she finds the freedom to let loose.

Speaking to the songwriting process of the single, Demi shares "'Here All Night' is a breakup song I wrote by channeling a character, and it was so freeing to step into someone else's story." On the video, Demi adds "From the moment we finished the song, I knew it needed to be a dance video. It's about dancing through heartbreak. It's raw and empowering, with a playful, voyeuristic point of view."

"Here All Night" is the second taste of Demi's highly anticipated ninth studio album, following the sleek and sexy, electro-pop lead single "Fast", which debuted in the Top 10 on Billboard's Hot Dance/Pop Songs Chart.

