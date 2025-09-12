(117) Bernie Leadon released his new song "Go On Down To Mobile" today ahead of his highly anticipated solo project, Too Late To Be Cool. "Go On Down To Mobile" is a tune about a man's complicated love with a girl from Alabama.
"'Go On Down to Mobile' is about a clueless guy having a long-distance relationship. She's down in Mobile, and he's a ways away. He's in denial about what she is really like. Something's going on, and we generally know what it is. He pretends he doesn't. He has an awakening in his near future. Late in the song the singer admits he's talking about himself. 'I'm addicted to you, my dear, wish you'd get out of my head.' But not yet," said Leadon.
Leadon wrote all of the songs on the project, with the full album being produced/engineered by 2025 GRAMMY Trustee winner, Glyn Johns. Leaning into his playful personality, Leadon shares his perspective on life's journey and how he gracefully moves through the chaos.
Leadon is performing at City Winery Nashville this evening as a headliner of Nashville's AMERICANAFEST. This marks his return to the stage, after a decades long hiatus from the spotlight. Since the announcement of his October 10 album, he is entering a new era of his esteemed music career.
Receiving praise from major media outlets including Rolling Stone, Variety and Parade, Leadon is ready to rock once again. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member teases additional live shows to come, planning to tour next year performing hits from his catalog, Eagles' favorites, and the new album.
Eagles Legend Bernie Leadon Shares 'Go On Down to Mobile'