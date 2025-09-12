Ed Sheeran Recruits Phoebe Dynevor For 'Camera' Video

(Atlantic) Ed Sheeran releases his brand-new album Play. To celebrate the release, he has dropped the official video for his new single "Camera", starring Phoebe Dynevor.

Ed Sheeran's epic new single "Camera" - co-produced by ILYA (Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello), Andrew Watt (Post Malone) and Louis Bell (Justin Bieber) - reinforces Sheeran's mastery of balladry and lyrical depth. Inspired by his wife Cherry, the track exudes reverence and serves as a celebration of deep connection. Directed by longtime collaborator Emil Nava, the official music video - starring Sheeran alongside Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor - portrays the early stages of a romantic relationship. Shot entirely on iPhone from the characters' perspectives, the video depicts the raw spontaneity and thrill of new love as they explore Croatia's picturesque Old Town, cruise on a moped, bar-hop into the night, and even share the stage at one of Sheeran's stadium shows.

Today, Ed Sheeran releases his new album, Play. After closing the chapter on his Mathematics series, Sheeran is stepping boldly into a fresh new phase for 2025. An artist who is constantly evolving, Play finds Sheeran exploring new musical ground through collaboration with producers and musicians from across the globe, as well as diving deeper into the timeless sounds and themes that have made him one of the world's best-loved pop artists. Inspired in part by his exposure to Indian and Persian musical cultures - and their surprising connections to the Irish folk tradition he grew up with through shared scales, rhythms, and melodies - he has explored a borderless musical language that has given the album a fresh, distinctive edge. On more familiar ground, Sheeran reminds us why he remains one of the most influential singer-songwriters of his generation, as he delivers a series of tracks that speak to his wholehearted balladry. The result is a collection that plays with both the familiar and new, creating an exciting, bold, pop-driven sound that feels transformative.

To celebrate the arrival of Play, Ed will head to NPR's offices in Washington, DC for a special live-streamed Tiny Desk concert beginning at 12noon ET today. Having just completed his Mathematics stadium tour, the performance marks the first-ever livestreamed Tiny Desk concert of this scale, with Ed playing a selection of new music on his signature loop station behind the iconic desk. Fans can tune in to watch LIVE on NPR Music's YouTube channel here. Following the concert, the performance will be available on both Ed's own channel as well as NPR's Music channel.

