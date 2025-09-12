INJI 'In A Mood' With New Single

(2b) After a breakout summer on international stages, NYC dance-pop sensation INJI returns with "IN A MOOD," out now via AWAL. Co produced by Louis the Child, the song plays with the tension between a dazzling, carefree night out and the inevitable crashout.

Talking about the track, INJI shares: "This song is me, sitting in the back of a taxi at 3 AM after a wildly fun night out, with a massive pit in my stomach from one simple thought: Are you thinking of me too? The endless shower of cliche flexes in this song are a mock of my desperate and see-through attempts to prove that I'm fine. I don't think I've ever name dropped so many brands in 3 minutes before - HAHA."

Our girl is just getting started... INJI also announces her 12-track mixtape: SUPERLAME, dropping October 24, a high-voltage collection featuring already drops fan favorites "BOYS AIN'T SH*T," "GOOD TIME GIRL" and "U WON'T!"

Expect glitter-soaked disco-punk chaos primed to take over the decks this fall.

