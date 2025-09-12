INJI 'In A Mood' With New Single

(2b) After a breakout summer on international stages, NYC dance-pop sensation INJI returns with "IN A MOOD," out now via AWAL. Co produced by Louis the Child, the song plays with the tension between a dazzling, carefree night out and the inevitable crashout.
Talking about the track, INJI shares: "This song is me, sitting in the back of a taxi at 3 AM after a wildly fun night out, with a massive pit in my stomach from one simple thought: Are you thinking of me too? The endless shower of cliche flexes in this song are a mock of my desperate and see-through attempts to prove that I'm fine. I don't think I've ever name dropped so many brands in 3 minutes before - HAHA."
Our girl is just getting started... INJI also announces her 12-track mixtape: SUPERLAME, dropping October 24, a high-voltage collection featuring already drops fan favorites "BOYS AIN'T SH*T," "GOOD TIME GIRL" and "U WON'T!"
Expect glitter-soaked disco-punk chaos primed to take over the decks this fall.
Motley Crue's Vince Neil Suffered A Stroke- The Who Reveal Location Of Final North American Concert- Pink Floyd's 'Wish You Were Here' Expanded- more
Shinedown To Rock The Grand Ole Opry- Reunited Mudvayne Unleash 'Stick and Stones'- The Devil Wears Prada Share 'So Low' Video- more
Jason Aldean Shares 'How Far Does A Goodbye Go' And Extends Tour- Stream Luke Bryan And Dan Seals 'Everything That Glitters (Is Not Gold)' Duet- more
Ed Sheeran Recruits Phoebe Dynevor For 'Camera' Video- Demi Lovato Returns With 'Here All Night'- Coi Leray Shares 'Pink Money' Feat. G Herbo & Bktherula- more
On The Record: Audiophile Edition - Van Halen, Supertramp and the New York Dolls
Caught In The Act: The Who And Joe Bonamassa Rock Chicago
Warren Haynes - The Whisper Sessions
Caught In The Act: Oasis and Cage the Elephant Rock Soldier Field
I See Stars Deliver 'The Wheel' Album and 'Carry On For You' Video
Lenny Kravitz Expands 'Circus' For 30th Anniversary
Dave Stewart And Daryl Hall To Premiere New Song At Peace One Day Celebration
Beyond the Pale Vocalist Janneke de Rooy Leaving The Band
Silverstein Complete Double Album With 'Pink Moon'
Dirty Honey Take On Bad Company Classic 'Rock Steady'
Jeff Larson And Gerry Beckley Share First Song From New Album
Watch Lorna Shore's Cinematic 'Glenwood' Video