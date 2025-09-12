Jason Aldean Shares 'How Far Does A Goodbye Go' And Extends Tour

(BBR) Reigning ACM Artist of the Decade Jason Aldean today announced an extension of the Full Throttle Tour, adding nine markets to the U.S. leg of his current international tour run with support from Nate Smith, Lanie Gardner, and Dee Jay Silver.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour will visit nine additional US markets starting in 2026 at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, AR on January 15th. 2026 also sees Aldean returning to Australia, marking his first return to Australia since headlining in 2016, as well as his first headlining run in New Zealand.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, an invitation to the Jason Aldean VIP Lounge, a limited edition tour poster, a Jason Aldean VIP gift item and more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

The tour announcement coincides with the launch of new music from Aldean, who today released "How Far Does A Goodbye Go," the first new single off his upcoming new project. Written by long-time collaborators Kurt Allison, John Edwards, Tully Kennedy and John Morgan, "How Far Does A Goodbye Go" is the follow-up single to the Georgia native's historic 30th career #1 single at country radio. "How Far Does A Goodbye Go" is available now.

Earlier this month, Aldean sat down with Armchair Expert to tease the release of new music from his upcoming project, including today's official release of "How Far Does A Goodbye Go," and chat through his early beginnings in the industry, career highs and lows, and his current tour.

With 30 No. 1 hits, 20 billion streams, and more than 20 million albums sold, Aldean has solidified his place as one of the most influential artists of his generation. In addition to marking his 30th career No. 1, the reigning ACM Artist of the Decade has also earned multiple top honors, including three ACM Entertainer of the Year wins. Currently on the US leg of his Full Throttle Tour, Aldean recently partnered with 13-year-old Houston native DJ Daniel to raise more than $200,000 for Heroes For Children during his local Houston, TX tour stop.

Newly announced Full Throttle tour dates. Tickets on sale September 19th 10am local time:

1/15/2026 - North Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena

1/16/2026 - Tupelo, MS - Cadence Bank Arena

1/17/2026 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum

1/22/2026 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center Arena

1/23/2026 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

1/24/2026 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum

1/29/2026 - University Park, PA - Bryce Jordan Center

1/30/2026 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center

1/31/2026 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

