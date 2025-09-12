John Prine's 'Lost Dogs & Mixed Blessings' Expanded For 30th Anniversary

(OBR) In celebration of the 30th anniversary of Lost Dogs & Mixed Blessings, the digital deluxe edition of John Prine's beloved and GRAMMY-nominated album is out today via Oh Boy Records.

The release features five previously unreleased demos and alternate takes, along with the never-before-heard track "Hey Ah Nothin'." The album is also available on vinyl for the first time ever, newly remastered from the original tapes.

Lost Dogs & Mixed Blessings is widely cherished for its warmth, wit, and depth, and this new edition provides an even closer look at one of the most joyful and creatively fertile periods in Prine's storied career. Stream it here

Originally released in 1995, Lost Dogs & Mixed Blessings followed Prine's Grammy-winning album The Missing Years and further cemented his legacy as one of America's greatest songwriters. Produced by Howie Epstein of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, the album captured Prine at a personal and artistic high, filled with the joy of new love, fatherhood, and unshakable creative chemistry.

Backed by an all-star ensemble including Heartbreakers pianist Benmont Tench and guest vocals from Carlene Carter and Marianne Faithfull, Lost Dogs & Mixed Blessings is a vibrant showcase of Prine's unmatched lyrical gifts. The album flows effortlessly from the wry contentment of "Ain't Hurtin' Nobody" to the epic storytelling of "Lake Marie," a song Bob Dylan once cited as one of his favorites.

With its blend of heartfelt ballads, surreal narratives, and playful humor, Lost Dogs & Mixed Blessings remains one of Prine's most expansive and beloved works. At 14 tracks and nearly an hour in length, it captures the richness of the midlife experience, honest, relaxed, and fully alive. Thirty years on, this release offers a fresh invitation to revisit an album that continues to comfort, surprise, and inspire.

Additionally, the Prine family will host the fourth annual You Got Gold: Celebrating the Songs of John Prine in Nashville from October 9-12, 2025. This will be the final year for this highly anticipated event and will feature performances at some of the city's most legendary venues, including the historic Ryman Auditorium (October 10, John Prine's birthday), The Basement East (October 9), The Bluebird Cafe (October 9), and the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum's CMA Theater (October 11). Proceeds from the week will benefit The Hello in There Foundation, which the family of John Prine established as a way for his fan network, friends, and family to celebrate his memory and generous spirit through a philanthropic commitment to community care.

Track Listing:

New Train

Ain't Hurtin' Nobody

All the Way With you

We Are the Lonely

Lake Marie

Humidity Built the Snowman

Day is Done

Quit Hollerin' at Me

Big Fat Love

Same Thing Happened to Me

This Love Is Real

Leave the Lights On

He Forgot That It Was Sunday

I Love You So Much It Hurts

Bonus Songs: *available digitally and deluxe CD*

Ain't Hurting Nobody - alternate version

All the Way With You - Acoustic Version

Lake Marie - Demo version

Humidity Built the Snowman - solo acoustic version

Quit Hollerin At Me - alternative version

Hey Ah Nothin' - previously unreleased track

