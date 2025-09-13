Johnnyswim Share 'Break My Heart (A Song For The Lodge)'

(The Syndicate) Husband-and-wife duo Johnnyswim (Abner Ramirez and Amanda Sudano Ramirez) release "Break My Heart (A Song For The Lodge)" today, marking the second of five new tracks from the deluxe edition of their acclaimed fifth studio album When The War Is Over, arriving October 3.
Following last week's lush, dreamlike "Sweet Tangerine," the new song finds the duo reflecting on transient beauty. "Last year we went on a trip to a lodge in Idaho and I daydreamed about a heartbroken cowboy," shares Abner. "The song started as his story, but really it's about the beautiful moments in life. Even when they end, even when they're taken from you, they don't lose their beauty-because at least you had them, held them, felt them... for a little while."
The deluxe edition expands When The War Is Over LP with five new songs, including co-writes with Anthony Ramos, who also appears on the yet-to-be released "Stranger," further deepening the project's blend of Americana, folk rock, blues, and soul.
In conjunction with today's news, Johnnyswim also announced a run of December Christmas shows. Looking ahead, the duo will perform aboard the inaugural Moon River At Sea Sixthman cruise, sailing November 11-15, 2026 from Miami, FL to Nassau, Bahamas on Norwegian Jewel, alongside Old Crow Medicine Show, Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, Mat Kearney, Mon Rovîa, The Lone Bellow and more.
JOHNNYSWIM - Abner Ramirez and Amanda Sudano Ramirez - craft an expansive, emotionally resonant sound that merges storytelling and soul. With the forthcoming deluxe edition of When The War Is Over (out October 3), the duo continues to evolve while staying true to the hearts-on-sleeves songwriting that has earned them a devoted audience. Catch them on tour this fall; all confirmed dates below.
Johnnyswim 2025 Headline Tour
Sep 25 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda
Oct 2 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
Oct 3 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom
Oct 4 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman
Oct 6 - Des Moines, IA - Hoyt Sherman
Oct 7 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Ballroom
Oct 8 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe
Oct 10 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's
Oct 11 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall
Oct 13 - Portsmouth, NH - The Music Hall
Oct 14 - Hartford, CT - Infinity Hall
Oct 16 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
Oct 17 - Richmond, VA - The National
Oct 18 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel
Oct 20 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
Oct 21 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre
Oct 23 - Athens, GA - Georgia Theatre
Oct 24 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City
Oct 25 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle
Johnnyswim December Dates
Dec 6 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap
Dec 8 - Bethlehem, PA - Musikfest Cafe
Dec 9 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre
Dec 11 - Wilmington, NC - Kenan Auditorium
Dec 12 - Chattanooga, TN - The Walker Theatre
Dec 13 - Charleston, SC - The Riviera Theater
Johnnyswim Provide Original Music and Lyrics for New Musical ONE DAY
JOHNNYSWIM Announces Fall Headline Tour
JOHNNYSWIM Announce Jimmy Kimmel and Grammy Museum Appearances
JOHNNYSWIM Stream New Single 'I'm Alright'
Motley Crue's Vince Neil Suffered A Stroke- The Who Reveal Location Of Final North American Concert- Pink Floyd's 'Wish You Were Here' Expanded- more
Shinedown To Rock The Grand Ole Opry- Reunited Mudvayne Unleash 'Stick and Stones'- The Devil Wears Prada Share 'So Low' Video- more
Jason Aldean Shares 'How Far Does A Goodbye Go' And Extends Tour- Stream Luke Bryan And Dan Seals 'Everything That Glitters (Is Not Gold)' Duet- more
Ed Sheeran Recruits Phoebe Dynevor For 'Camera' Video- Demi Lovato Returns With 'Here All Night'- Coi Leray Shares 'Pink Money' Feat. G Herbo & Bktherula- more
On The Record: Audiophile Edition - Van Halen, Supertramp and the New York Dolls
Caught In The Act: The Who And Joe Bonamassa Rock Chicago
Warren Haynes - The Whisper Sessions
Caught In The Act: Oasis and Cage the Elephant Rock Soldier Field
I See Stars Deliver 'The Wheel' Album and 'Carry On For You' Video
Lenny Kravitz Expands 'Circus' For 30th Anniversary
Dave Stewart And Daryl Hall To Premiere New Song At Peace One Day Celebration
Beyond the Pale Vocalist Janneke de Rooy Leaving The Band
Silverstein Complete Double Album With 'Pink Moon'
Dirty Honey Take On Bad Company Classic 'Rock Steady'
Jeff Larson And Gerry Beckley Share First Song From New Album
Watch Lorna Shore's Cinematic 'Glenwood' Video