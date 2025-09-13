Johnnyswim Share 'Break My Heart (A Song For The Lodge)'

(The Syndicate) Husband-and-wife duo Johnnyswim (Abner Ramirez and Amanda Sudano Ramirez) release "Break My Heart (A Song For The Lodge)" today, marking the second of five new tracks from the deluxe edition of their acclaimed fifth studio album When The War Is Over, arriving October 3.

Following last week's lush, dreamlike "Sweet Tangerine," the new song finds the duo reflecting on transient beauty. "Last year we went on a trip to a lodge in Idaho and I daydreamed about a heartbroken cowboy," shares Abner. "The song started as his story, but really it's about the beautiful moments in life. Even when they end, even when they're taken from you, they don't lose their beauty-because at least you had them, held them, felt them... for a little while."

The deluxe edition expands When The War Is Over LP with five new songs, including co-writes with Anthony Ramos, who also appears on the yet-to-be released "Stranger," further deepening the project's blend of Americana, folk rock, blues, and soul.

In conjunction with today's news, Johnnyswim also announced a run of December Christmas shows. Looking ahead, the duo will perform aboard the inaugural Moon River At Sea Sixthman cruise, sailing November 11-15, 2026 from Miami, FL to Nassau, Bahamas on Norwegian Jewel, alongside Old Crow Medicine Show, Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, Mat Kearney, Mon Rovîa, The Lone Bellow and more.

JOHNNYSWIM - Abner Ramirez and Amanda Sudano Ramirez - craft an expansive, emotionally resonant sound that merges storytelling and soul. With the forthcoming deluxe edition of When The War Is Over (out October 3), the duo continues to evolve while staying true to the hearts-on-sleeves songwriting that has earned them a devoted audience. Catch them on tour this fall; all confirmed dates below.

Johnnyswim 2025 Headline Tour

Sep 25 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda

Oct 2 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

Oct 3 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom

Oct 4 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

Oct 6 - Des Moines, IA - Hoyt Sherman

Oct 7 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Ballroom

Oct 8 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe

Oct 10 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

Oct 11 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

Oct 13 - Portsmouth, NH - The Music Hall

Oct 14 - Hartford, CT - Infinity Hall

Oct 16 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

Oct 17 - Richmond, VA - The National

Oct 18 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

Oct 20 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

Oct 21 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre

Oct 23 - Athens, GA - Georgia Theatre

Oct 24 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City

Oct 25 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle

Johnnyswim December Dates

Dec 6 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap

Dec 8 - Bethlehem, PA - Musikfest Cafe

Dec 9 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

Dec 11 - Wilmington, NC - Kenan Auditorium

Dec 12 - Chattanooga, TN - The Walker Theatre

Dec 13 - Charleston, SC - The Riviera Theater

