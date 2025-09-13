keshi Shares 'WANTCHU (HTOWN Remix)' Live Video

(IR) After wrapping the biggest headline tour to date, playing iconic venues such as Madison Square Garden in NYC and Kia Forum in Los Angeles, acclaimed Houston-born singer, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist keshi has just dropped a brand new HTOWN REMIX of his buzzing single "WANTCHU" out now via Island Records.
He puts on for his hometown with this energetic and ethereal version of the song, which he notably remixed himself. Expanding the vision yet again, he unveiled the Official Live Video tonight.
Additionally, September 13th marks the 1 year anniversary of keshi's sophomore record Requiem, an album that has amassed over 400 million streams since its release.
