LCD Soundsystem Plan 2025 NYC Residency

(NLM) Following sold out residencies in 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024 LCD Soundsystem has announced its returning NYC residency, consisting of 12 shows over three weekends at Knockdown Center in Queens.
After last year's successful run of shows at the venue, the 2025 residency will further explore the potential of the Knockdown space, including a variety of live openers, nightly afterparties featuring DJ sets from special guests, a DFA Records swap meet, an on-site iteration of the Michelin-starred Four Horsemen wine bar, and more.
Tickets for all 12 shows will go on-sale to the general public beginning Friday, September 19 at 10:00 a.m. ET. via AXS.com. Visit youarehere.bowerypresents.com for presale details and further information.
American Express is providing Card Members access to Amex Presale Tickets™, available to purchase here beginning Tuesday, September 16th at 10 am ET through Thursday, September 18th at 10 pm ET, before the general public on-sale, while supplies last. Terms apply. This is one of the many entertainment benefits American Express Card Members can access across the arts, theater, sports and music through Amex Experiences™.
LCD Soundsystem 2025 NYC residency dates at Knockdown Center are as follows:
Thursday, November 20
Friday, November 21
Saturday, November 22
Sunday, November 23
Thursday, December 4
Friday, December 5
Saturday, December 6
Sunday, December 7
Wednesday, December 10
Thursday, December 11
Friday, December 12
Saturday, December 13
LCD Soundsystem Expand North American Tour
LCD Soundsystem and Pulp Teaming For Special Shows
LCD Soundsystem Launching North American Tour
LCD Soundsystem Returns With 'x-ray eyes'
Motley Crue's Vince Neil Suffered A Stroke- The Who Reveal Location Of Final North American Concert- Pink Floyd's 'Wish You Were Here' Expanded- more
Shinedown To Rock The Grand Ole Opry- Reunited Mudvayne Unleash 'Stick and Stones'- The Devil Wears Prada Share 'So Low' Video- more
Jason Aldean Shares 'How Far Does A Goodbye Go' And Extends Tour- Stream Luke Bryan And Dan Seals 'Everything That Glitters (Is Not Gold)' Duet- more
Ed Sheeran Recruits Phoebe Dynevor For 'Camera' Video- Demi Lovato Returns With 'Here All Night'- Coi Leray Shares 'Pink Money' Feat. G Herbo & Bktherula- more
On The Record: Audiophile Edition - Van Halen, Supertramp and the New York Dolls
Caught In The Act: The Who And Joe Bonamassa Rock Chicago
Warren Haynes - The Whisper Sessions
Caught In The Act: Oasis and Cage the Elephant Rock Soldier Field
I See Stars Deliver 'The Wheel' Album and 'Carry On For You' Video
Lenny Kravitz Expands 'Circus' For 30th Anniversary
Dave Stewart And Daryl Hall To Premiere New Song At Peace One Day Celebration
Beyond the Pale Vocalist Janneke de Rooy Leaving The Band
Silverstein Complete Double Album With 'Pink Moon'
Dirty Honey Take On Bad Company Classic 'Rock Steady'
Jeff Larson And Gerry Beckley Share First Song From New Album
Watch Lorna Shore's Cinematic 'Glenwood' Video