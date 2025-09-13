LCD Soundsystem Plan 2025 NYC Residency

(NLM) Following sold out residencies in 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024 LCD Soundsystem has announced its returning NYC residency, consisting of 12 shows over three weekends at Knockdown Center in Queens.

After last year's successful run of shows at the venue, the 2025 residency will further explore the potential of the Knockdown space, including a variety of live openers, nightly afterparties featuring DJ sets from special guests, a DFA Records swap meet, an on-site iteration of the Michelin-starred Four Horsemen wine bar, and more.

Tickets for all 12 shows will go on-sale to the general public beginning Friday, September 19 at 10:00 a.m. ET. via AXS.com. Visit youarehere.bowerypresents.com for presale details and further information.

American Express is providing Card Members access to Amex Presale Tickets™, available to purchase here beginning Tuesday, September 16th at 10 am ET through Thursday, September 18th at 10 pm ET, before the general public on-sale, while supplies last. Terms apply. This is one of the many entertainment benefits American Express Card Members can access across the arts, theater, sports and music through Amex Experiences™.

LCD Soundsystem 2025 NYC residency dates at Knockdown Center are as follows:

Thursday, November 20

Friday, November 21

Saturday, November 22

Sunday, November 23

Thursday, December 4

Friday, December 5

Saturday, December 6

Sunday, December 7

Wednesday, December 10

Thursday, December 11

Friday, December 12

Saturday, December 13

Related Stories

LCD Soundsystem Expand North American Tour

LCD Soundsystem and Pulp Teaming For Special Shows

LCD Soundsystem Launching North American Tour

LCD Soundsystem Returns With 'x-ray eyes'

News > LCD Soundsystem