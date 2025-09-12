Lori Rayne Streaming New Single 'I Don't Drink'

(PN) Alternative country artist Lori Rayne releases new single "I Don't Drink." The single is now available on all digital streaming platforms. Who says you need to get drunk to have fun? When you think of a Friday night out, your mind probably jumps to the cocktails you'll be sipping and the bars you'll be hopping. But with Lori Rayne's "I Don't Drink," she flips the script, proving that a good time doesn't need a few too many cold ones to hit just right.
Her unmistakable tone and soulful voice flow effortlessly over a jamming country production that builds until you feel like you're right there at the honky tonk. As she belts, "Tonight I want red lips - tall boots - cut-off jeans - top it off with my rhinestone hoops - I want a little heel-toe do-si-do - drop it down real slow - Boot Scoot n' Copperhead Road" - it becomes clear this is the perfect new line dancing anthem.
Dripping with witty country references, the Birmingham, AL native blends her love of '90s hip-hop and blues with traditional country sounds. She's unafraid to bend genres and carve out her own lane, and that's precisely what she does with "I Don't Drink."
The second verse is just as spunky, as she sings: "I've never been the kind to turn down a dance - but I don't need a drink in my hand - let me break these boots in while spinning around on this floor - just a little two-step is all the buzz I'm looking for."
Lori Rayne is taking country music by storm, and "I Don't Drink" proves she's got the chops - and the grit - to make a major impact.
