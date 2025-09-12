Motley Crue Deliver 'From The Beginning'

(Jensen) Motley Crue today release their brand-new hits collection From The Beginning (BMG), a definitive compilation tracing the band's storied career from their start on the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles to their current status as global rock titans.

The collection spans four decades of Crue anthems, kicking off with their first global single and MTV video "Live Wire" and winding through the years to 2024's Top 5 Rock smash "Dogs Of War". In between are the hits and fan favorites that shaped the rock genre and a generation including "Kickstart My Heart", "Dr. Feelgood", "Girls, Girls, Girls", "Shout at the Devil", "Smokin' In The Boys Room", "Wild Side" and many more.

The original studio albums that featured these tracks, including the decade plus GOLD, PLATINUM and MULTI-PLATINUM run of classics Too Fast For Love, Shout At The Devil, Theatre Of Pain, Girls Girls Girls, and Dr. Feelgood combined have sold over 100 million albums globally, generated 10 Billion Streams, and dominated the charts around the world. Motley Crue's loyal fans have been there from the beginning, and their support remains as strong as ever.

Included in the package is a stunning new version of the band's revered classic, "Home Sweet Home," reimagined as a heartfelt duet with none other than globally beloved superstar Dolly Parton. The reimagined recording, currently nearing 5 Million streams, found its way at #1 on the Mediabase Classic Rock Songs chart marking the first #1 for the song, and to date the official music video featuring Parton, which pays homage to the classic original video for the song from 1985, has received over 1 Million views. Coinciding with the release of "Home Sweet Home" featuring Dolly Parton, a limited edition Dolly Crue merch collection is available now here.

