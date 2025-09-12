Motley Crue Deliver 'From The Beginning'

(Jensen) Motley Crue today release their brand-new hits collection From The Beginning (BMG), a definitive compilation tracing the band's storied career from their start on the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles to their current status as global rock titans.
The collection spans four decades of Crue anthems, kicking off with their first global single and MTV video "Live Wire" and winding through the years to 2024's Top 5 Rock smash "Dogs Of War". In between are the hits and fan favorites that shaped the rock genre and a generation including "Kickstart My Heart", "Dr. Feelgood", "Girls, Girls, Girls", "Shout at the Devil", "Smokin' In The Boys Room", "Wild Side" and many more.
The original studio albums that featured these tracks, including the decade plus GOLD, PLATINUM and MULTI-PLATINUM run of classics Too Fast For Love, Shout At The Devil, Theatre Of Pain, Girls Girls Girls, and Dr. Feelgood combined have sold over 100 million albums globally, generated 10 Billion Streams, and dominated the charts around the world. Motley Crue's loyal fans have been there from the beginning, and their support remains as strong as ever.
Included in the package is a stunning new version of the band's revered classic, "Home Sweet Home," reimagined as a heartfelt duet with none other than globally beloved superstar Dolly Parton. The reimagined recording, currently nearing 5 Million streams, found its way at #1 on the Mediabase Classic Rock Songs chart marking the first #1 for the song, and to date the official music video featuring Parton, which pays homage to the classic original video for the song from 1985, has received over 1 Million views. Coinciding with the release of "Home Sweet Home" featuring Dolly Parton, a limited edition Dolly Crue merch collection is available now here.
Ozzy, Motley Crue, Guns N' Roses Items Highlight GRAMMY Museum Mississippi 80s Rock Exhibition
When Motley Met Dolly, How the New 'Home Sweet Home' Duet Happened
Motley Crue And Dolly Parton Take 'Home Sweet Home' To No. 1
Motley Crue Revisit 'Home Sweet Home' With Dolly Parton
Motley Crue Deliver 'From The Beginning'- Eagles Legend Bernie Leadon Shares 'Go On Down to Mobile' Damiano David Streaming Surprise Album- more
Shinedown To Rock The Grand Ole Opry- Reunited Mudvayne Unleash 'Stick and Stones'- The Devil Wears Prada Share 'So Low' Video- more
Jason Aldean Shares 'How Far Does A Goodbye Go' And Extends Tour- Stream Luke Bryan And Dan Seals 'Everything That Glitters (Is Not Gold)' Duet- more
Ed Sheeran Recruits Phoebe Dynevor For 'Camera' Video- Demi Lovato Returns With 'Here All Night'- Coi Leray Shares 'Pink Money' Feat. G Herbo & Bktherula- more
On The Record: Audiophile Edition - Van Halen, Supertramp and the New York Dolls
Caught In The Act: The Who And Joe Bonamassa Rock Chicago
Warren Haynes - The Whisper Sessions
Caught In The Act: Oasis and Cage the Elephant Rock Soldier Field
SORRYNOTSORRY 'Disappear' With New Single
Sabaton Recruit Nothing More For 'Crossing The Rubicon'
The Plot In You Reveal 'Silence' Video
Spinal Tap Unleash 'The End Continues'
Neck Deep Expand Self-Titled Album
Motley Crue Deliver 'From The Beginning'
Damiano David Streaming Surprise Album 'Funny Little Fears (Dreams)'
Eagles Legend Bernie Leadon Shares 'Go On Down to Mobile'