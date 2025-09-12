Neck Deep Expand Self-Titled Album

(BPM) UK pop punk legends Neck Deep released the deluxe version of their acclaimed self-titled record via Hopeless Records. Neck Deep (The Dumbf*** Edition) features four additional tracks with brand new artwork. It includes two live performances, and it's the first-time fan favorites "STFU" and "You Should See Me Now" will be available on vinyl.
Frontman Ben Barlow shared his sentiments on the deluxe record below: "The self-titled deluxe edition came about after deciding that our song 'STFU' needed a home. It never got a vinyl release and it always felt like it could've been on the record, but for whatever reason it never made it on. Alongside that we also had 'You Should See Me Now' which was always a contender for the record but didn't quite feel complete enough to release at the time. Once we finished that song, and STFU had a place, we wrangled some of the most recent live performances from our EU tour with Sum 41 and put those on for good measure too. We crammed as much as we physically could into one vinyl and got our friend Evan Weselmann to rework his original artwork, and it may actually be a little cooler than the original! It's our first ever 'deluxe' edition of the record and it's given us something cool to put out while we work on other stuff and tour ourselves silly."
The band's self-titled album came out last year and it encompasses everything Neck Deep have excelled at across their career, enhanced and dialed to eleven. From the bouncing bombast of "Dumbstruck, Dumbf**k" and the ripping intensity of "Sort Yourself Out," to the poetic introspection of "They May Not Mean To (But They Do)," Neck Deep is an album that boasts a song for almost any occasion. The album has received accolades and support from NPR, Rolling Stone, Grammy.com, Alternative Press, The Noise, New Noise Magazine, SPIN, and other notable outlets. Stream the new album here
